Flash sale gets you 3 months of Mint Mobile at 50% off

Jennifer Allen
By

If you’ve been looking around for great cell phone plans, you’ll appreciate what Best Buy has to offer right now. For today only, you can buy 3 months of Mint Mobile’s 4GB phone plan for just $22.50 instead of $45. A saving of 50%, it’s a great way to save big while still enjoying excellent benefits with your cell phone plan. Intrigued to know more or maybe don’t even know much about Mint Mobile? We’re here to help.

Why you should buy Mint Mobile 4GB Phone Plan

Mint Mobile is one of the best MVNOs around. Otherwise known as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator, such carriers offer the best of both worlds with the same level of coverage quality as you’d get from major carriers but with lower prices. Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile for its coverage but keeps things nice and cheap. In the case of this plan, you get three months of unlimited Talk & Text with 4GB of 5G and 4G LTE data per month. As with other carriers, the service switches seamlessly between the two depending on which signal is stronger. As one of the best prepaid 5G phone plans right now, you can’t really go wrong.

Besides those features, the Mint Mobile 4G Phone Plan also gives you a free mobile hotspot facility so you can use your data however you like. There’s also free calling to Canada and Mexico, while free Wi-Fi calling is perfect for those times when your signal is shaky. Mint Mobile is compatible with most unlocked phones and the deal comes as a three-in-one SIM card encompassing mini, micro and nano so it’s easy to find the right fit for you. With Mint Mobile featuring among the best cell phone plans, you can trust in how well it works.

For today only, you can buy three months of the Mint Mobile 4G Phone Plan for just $22.50 at Best Buy. A 50% saving compared to the usual price of $45, it’s the ideal bundle for anyone who is keen to have plenty of talk and texting time (and other benefits) for less. You can even keep your number or get a new one. The deal ends when today ends so you’ll need to be quick if this offer sounds like the right one for your needs.

