 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

My phone still has a PopSocket, and this is why I love it

By

Interest in PopSockets seemed to come and go relatively quickly. While they’re still certainly popular overseas, they seem like a rare sight to see in the U.S., which is odd considering just how popular they were in the mid-2010s, only to disappear seemingly overnight.

It has gotten to the point where I am the final PopSocket user among my friends. This is unfortunate because, as it turns out, PopSockets are awesome and I feel like many people are missing out.

A firm grip on my phone

I’ve had a PopSocket on every one of my phones since 2015 and never looked back. To me, they’re a piece of mobile phone security that is an essential part of my smartphone experience. As phone screens have gotten bigger over the years, the phones that I’ve used have become increasingly harder to hold with just one hand, but the PopSocket gives it a nice grip that I can firmly hold onto.

Two iPhone 12s leaning on one another with matching Pokemon PopSockets.
Get yourself a partner who will match PopSockets with you.

Long gone are my days of worrying about dropping my phone and smashing the screen into a thousand tiny pieces. Instead, I’ve been able to breathe easy knowing the possibility of my phone being knocked out of my hand is basically nonexistent. This has set me free in some regards, making travel a lot more carefree when it comes to keeping my phone safe. Plus, a PopSocket is a lot cheaper than a replacement screen.

When I was in college, I studied abroad in Australia and I was frequently on boats, docks, and other places where a dropped phone could end in complete disaster. I was able to take plenty of pictures and videos, however, knowing that my phone was securely held in my hands and that even if an unexpected wave or push were to come, it wasn’t going anywhere.

Safe and secure

That sort of security is only available to me thanks to the convenience and quality build of PopSockets. It’s because of how secure they make me feel that I was baffled when they seemingly left the public eye so quickly. For a year or so following their initial popularity, it felt like you couldn’t go anywhere without being offered a complimentary knockoff PopSocket with a business or brand’s logo plastered on the plastic circular backing. Now, it seems like only the name-brand products remain, but they aren’t on everyone’s phones like they once were.

I think the problem that PopSockets ran into in their initial popularity was the fact that so many knockoffs were made, most of which were of far lesser quality than the official branded ones. This meant that many people’s only exposure to them was with cheaply made off-brands that fell apart easily and lacked the security that PopSockets offer. As a result, many people may have been turned off from the idea of PopSockets in general, which is really unfortunate.

MagSafe PopSockets and more

Luckily, PopSockets, the company, is still innovating on its initial ideas and continuing to make new phone grip products. The relatively new MagSafe PopSocket removes the need for a person to stick their grip in the perfect place on their first attempt by magnetically attaching the grip to the back of an iPhone with MagSafe built in. The MagSafe PopWallet combines the PopSocket grip with the popular wallet add-ons that hold credit cards and cash. The company even paired with Otterbox to make phone cases that have built-in PopSocket grips. There’s no shortage of new innovations when it comes to in-hand phone security.

PopSockets are the kind of accessory that I didn’t know I needed before I had them, but now can’t live without. I used to teach high school students after school and they would poke fun at my PopSocket, saying that it’s a fad of the past that no one uses anymore. While that may be true depending on who you ask, should that really be the case? Anytime a friend hands me their phone, I feel like I need to hold it with the kind of care usually reserved for newborns because of how much the phone slides around in my hands.

The solution is simple, I tell them to get a PopSocket and your days of worrying about smashed screens will soon be over.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Roku tips and tricks

tips and tricks for optimizing your roku version 1360389615 premiere plus

HDMI ARC and eARC: The one-cable solution for TV audio, fully explained

Panasonic TC P55vt60 review HDMI ports

Obi-Wan Kenobi review: A superior Star Wars tale

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 2022 Disney+ series.

The sordid history of 5GE, or when 5G isn’t 5G at all

Hold holding three phones from three different carriers.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes to current consoles in 2023

Cal Kestis stares at a person in a tank in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The most exciting monitors still coming in 2022

LG UltraGear monitor over a futuristic background.

Women inherit the Earth in new Jurassic World Dominion video

The women of Jurassic World Dominion.

Last chance: Get Hulu for just $1/month for 3 months

Hulu app icon on Roku.

The best new Windows apps, according to Microsoft

Microsoft Store Ads on a Dell XPS Laptop.

Snapchat has a new Shared Stories feature. Here’s how to use it

The Snapchat app store listing on a mobile device with a stylus resting on it.

Switch Online’s latest retro games are better than you think

Nintendo added

Afraid your pipes will burst? Here are the top water leak detectors

water leak detectors