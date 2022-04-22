OnePlus will be launching a OnePlus 10 after all, just a month out from the debut of the OnePlus 10 Pro as a stand-alone flagship, according to a new report. While the company in the past has debuted both phones side by side, it opted against doing so this year, giving the impression that we wouldn’t be seeing a OnePlus 10. However, considering the new OnePlus isn’t quite the picture of restraint, a OnePlus 10 release was more likely than not.

According to a report from Digit in collaboration with trusted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as OnLeaks, the OnePlus 10 will have two separate variants depending on the system on a chip (SoC). The smartphone is said to be powered either by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, likely depending on the region. It seems like OnePlus is in the early stages of testing the OnePlus 10 and it hasn’t locked the exact variant that will be mass-produced.

Surprisingly, the OnePlus 10 is said to have support for faster charging speeds than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The vanilla variant could get 150-watt fast charging to quickly fill up its 4,800mAh cell — the same as the OnePlus Ace (OnePlus 10R) launched in China recently. In contrast, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with support for 80W fast charging, which is limited to 65W in the U.S.

As per the report, the OnePlus 10 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and come in two storage variants of 120GB and 256GB. It is likely to run the latest version of OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

As far as optics, the OnePlus 10 is said to sport a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It could have a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is to be a 32MP selfie shooter. It is likely to miss out on optical image stabilization, but will keep the same Hasselblad color calibration the company touts on its flagships.

For the first time since its inception, OnePlus is said to be dropping the iconic alert slider from its flagship with the OnePlus 10. It already did so on the Nord series, but we’re sad to see it go here too.

