OnePlus 10 Pro’s global launch is still a couple months away

Potential global customers of the OnePlus 10 Pro will have to wait for another couple of months to get their hands on the device. The OnePlus 10 Pro flagship technically launched recently, but it is limited to China and hasn’t yet reached any of the company’s global markets, including the United States. The device is expected to go global by the end of March, which is still a few weeks away.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the OnePlus 10 Pro has entered private testing in India and Europe. With the 2022 flagship, OnePlus is taking a new approach to launching its devices. Up until now, the company has announced and rolled out its recent flagships in the global markets alongside the China announcement. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro is seeing a new Oppo-style approach of having a staggered release of both details and devices.

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch 2K Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display, which comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and a hole-punch selfie shooter. It also boasts Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, His-Res audio, and an alert slider. The smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 50MP secondary lens, and an 8MP third lens. You also get a 32MP selfie camera. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80-watt SuperVOOC wired fast charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse charging support. It runs Android 12 OS with ColorOS 12.1 out of the box in China.

Price details are still unknown, but we expect to have more information on that closer to the global launch.

Editors' Recommendations