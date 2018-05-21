How to buy the OnePlus 6: Options include online, pop-up events

Share

The new OnePlus 6 has high-end specifications, a beautiful and modern design, and a lower price tag than other flagship smartphones. It’s safe to say that the OnePlus 6 lives up to the company’s “flagship killer” moniker.

Want to check out our impressions? See our OnePlus review for an in-depth look. How do you nab one for yourself? We break it down in our handy OnePlus 6 buying guide.

Does my carrier support the OnePlus 6?

The most important fact to know before buying the OnePlus 6 is that it does not work on Verizon or Sprint networks. The phone, like all of its predecessors, also doesn’t work with many crucial CDMA frequencies. That also means that Sprint and Verizon mobile virtual network operators, like Boost Mobile and Straight Talk, are incompatible as well.

Thankfully, the device does work on GSM networks, like T-Mobile and AT&T. If you’re already on one of those networks, you should be good to go. If not, you’ll have to think about switching carriers if you really want one.

Get it unlocked

In the U.S., OnePlus sells its phones unlocked directly from its website, and the OnePlus 6 will be no different. The phone is officially available on May 22 on the site, but the company has also announced a few pop-up events in Europe, India, and the U.S. on May 21.

In the U.S., the pop-up event will take place in New York City at The Flat NYC from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Popular YouTubers MKBHD and Linus Tech Tips will be present as special guests, but perhaps more importantly, you will be able to buy the phone at the event. We recommend arriving early, as the line can tend to get quite long. You can check the OnePlus website for a full list of all the other pop-up events in other countries.

There are a few models of the phone, and they don’t all come at the same price. Here’s a quick rundown of the pricing of the OnePlus 6.

Mirror Black with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage: $530

Mirror Black with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: $580

Midnight Black with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: $580

Midnight Black with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage: $630

Silk White with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage: $580

Other than the OnePlus website, the OnePlus 6 will also be sold through Amazon and various other partner retailers.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones

Along with the phone, OnePlus is also selling a pair of wireless headphones called the Bullets Wireless headphones. The headphones connect through Bluetooth, offer magnets that can pause your music when activated, and more.

The headphones come at $70, and will be available from OnePlus’ website. Unfortunately, they won’t be available until the end of June, and there’s no specific date just yet. They may also be available from retailers like Amazon, but we’ll have to wait and see.