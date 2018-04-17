Otterbox celebrates ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ with three new phone cases

Share

Like previous Star Wars movies, Otterbox is celebrating the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story with the launch of a slew of new Otterbox Symmetry phone cases. There are three cases in total, each of them celebrating a different aspect of the film.

First up, you have the Millennium Falcon style, which shows the Falcon itself on the back above text that reads “The All-New Millennium Falcon.” The case is blue white and blue. The second case is built for Chewbacca fans, and basically shows Chewie’s face on the back, with a black background. The third and final design basically shows different symbols from the Star Wars universe, including the Star Wars logo, among others.

Want to get your hands on the new cases for yourself? Thankfully, they’re available for a slew of popular phones, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Android fans can still get the cases too — though only if you have the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Prices for the cases vary depending on the phone that you have, but cases for the smaller phones come at $45, while the larger phone cases come at $55.

This isn’t the first time Otterbox has celebrated the release of a Star Wars movie. In fact, the three new cases join a number of other case designs, including designs of Darth Vader, the Star Wars logo, Stormtroopers, BB-8, and more. Not all cases are available for every phone, but if you have an iPhone 8 or iPhone X you have access to a wide selection of cases. Cases for the Galaxy S9 are available, though the selection is a little more limited, and if you have another Android phone, you’re largely out of luck.

The Otterbox Symmetry series, according to Otterbox, is designed to retain a relatively slim and sleek form while still protecting your device from bumps and scratches. The series isn’t the most protective — but it should work just fine for most day-to-day use. As Otterbox points out, the Symmetry series doesn’t protect against water — though thankfully most of the phones it’s built to protect are water-resistant in the first place.

You can get the new cases for yourself straight from the Otterbox website.