Oura Black Friday deal knocks $100 off the smart ring

John Alexander
By
A man wearing the Rose Gold version of the Oura Horizon.
The Oura Ring is, for all intents and purposes, a ring-shaped alternative to the health and fitness monitoring of the best smartwatches. In the same way that hospitals clip a gadget onto your finger to get a ton of biometric feedback, so too does the Oura Ring. And they look stylish, too. Right now, and through November 27th, you can get up to $100 off of an Oura Ring. All you need to do is tap the button below and pick the ring of your choice. You probably have a lot more questions about what the Oura Ring can do, though, and it is admittedly difficult to find the best $100 off deal. But don’t worry, if you keep reading, we’ll explain the ring and the deal’s best offerings.

Why you should buy an Oura Ring

The health insights of an Oura Ring are quite vast. For starters, Oura Rings know our chronotype, if we’re morning people or night owls. While this isn’t too impressive (you likely have an idea of your chronotype already) it can give us a scientific backing for our assertions that, no, we aren’t ready to get out of bed in the morning. Where it gets more interesting is how the Oura Ring sees things like your skin temperature, pulse, and Oxygen levels and then combines them with sleep quality measurements to compute things like your daily activity readiness. If our Oura Ring 3 review hadn’t been conducted by a male, he’d also have been able to report how it uses these factors to predict periods, too.

If you’re now interested in the Oura Ring, you’ll want to know how to get the full $100 off. When you go to the shop, by tapping the button below, you’ll want to tap “Choose your Oura Ring” to start shopping. You’ll see discounts, but they will not be for $100 off. To get the $100 off, you’ll need to first choose the Horizon ring style and couple it with the Rose Gold finish. (Or you can if you wish.) This brings the $549 Rose Gold Horizon Oura Ring down to $449, saving you the full $100. But, all Oura Rings are discounted while this deal lasts, and it is better to get the Oura Ring you like than the one that’s most discounted, so tap the button below and explore Oura Rings yourself.

