Now’s a great time to buy the Oura Ring: Save $50 for Father’s Day

A person wearing the Oura Ring 3rd generation Horizon model.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

For anyone looking for a great gift for Dad this Father’s Day, Oura has a fantastic offer on the Oura Ring Gen 3. Today, you can buy it for up to $50 off the regular price so it now costs from $359. The price cut depends on the style you choose with some saving you more than others so it’s worth seeing what’s out there and what will suit your needs. The deal excludes the cheapest options — the Heritage Silver or Black, but if you’re fine to spend a little more on something more distinctive like the Stealth model, it’s a good deal. Let’s take a look at what else you need to know about the Oura Ring Gen 3.

Why you should buy the Oura Ring Gen 3

When we reviewed the Oura Ring Gen 3, we called it “close to perfect”. Unlike the best smartwatches, it’s a piece of jewelry you wear just like a regular ring. Rather than just tracking your activity, it looks more at your overall lifestyle. That means it’s more focused on your overall health than helping you crush fitness goals, but it’s ideal if your Dad needs to be a bit more relaxed.

The Oura Ring tracks your sleep, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, heart rate variability (aka HRV) and more, all in a bid to provide you with an overview of your daily health and readiness to get more done.

Pick the right ring size for your finger and you’ll hardly notice it’s there, even if you haven’t previously liked wearing rings. Its extensive range of sensors keeps an eye on all the essentials right down to skin temperature. It’ll also track three primary activities — walking, running, and cycling — using steps and heart rate, along with the GPS data from your phone. The Oura app is a delight to use being clear to understand at all times and highlighting any trends you should be aware of. Unusually for a wearable, it even offers a Rest Mode for days when you’re not at your best so it adjusts goals accordingly.

If your Dad loves technology and wants something different to accompany their smartwatch or other fitness wearable, they’ll love the Oura Ring Gen 3. It could even potentially lead to developing healthier habits now that you can see what stress can do to your readiness. Right now, you can buy select styles for up to $50 off. Check out the range by tapping the buy button below to see where you could save. The deal ends June 18 so you have a little time to decide.

