reMarkable 2 digital notebook just got a rare discount

The reMarkable 2, a tablet that mimics the feel of writing and reading on paper, is available from Best Buy right now with a rare $50 discount on a bundle that includes the Marker Plus writing instrument and the Book Folio case. Instead of $550, you’ll only have to pay $500, which is still fairly expensive but it’s very much worth it. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the offer though, so if you think this will be a better purchase than other tablet deals, you should push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the reMarkable 2 paper tablet

The reMarkable 2, the successor to 2017’s reMarkable, improves upon the premise of the original version of the tablet — it’s like a pen and paper with smart capabilities. There’s no backlight or glare on the display of this device for an eye-friendly reading experience, much like reading from real paper, and there are no distractions so you can focus on your work. In comparison, using a stylus on a tablet feels unnatural because of the friction-less glass, while the bright screen will strain your eyes and the notifications from your apps will keep distracting you.

When you take notes on the reMarkable 2, you can have your writing converted to typed text that you can upload to cloud storage services or send by email. You can have all your notes and documents in one place, organized with folders and tags, with virtually unlimited pages at your disposal. With a battery life of up to two weeks, the paper tablet is always ready.

This bundle with the reMarkable 2 comes with the Marker Plus, a digital writing instrument with an eraser at the top end like a pencil, and the Book Folio, which is made of minimalist polymer weave that snap the tablet in place using magnets. You’ll also get a one-year subscription to reMarkable’s Connect, a service that offers unlimited cloud storage, up to three years of device protection, and deals on its online shop.

The reMarkable 2 paper tablet with the Marker Plus and Book Folio, a bundle that originally costs $550, is on sale from Best Buy for $500. Discounts on this unique tablet don’t happen often, so even if the $50 in savings isn’t much, you should consider it as a bonus. We don’t expect this offer to remain available for long, so if you’re interested in the reMarkable 2 over Apple’s iPad and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab devices, don’t waste any more time — add it to your cart and check out without hesitation.

