 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to reset a Samsung Galaxy A phone and fully erase it

Sakshi Udavant
By

Got your hands on the Samsung Galaxy A13? Or maybe you're exploring the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A series offers a wide variety of midrange phones to serve all needs. If you're using one of these devices, it can be helpful to know how to reset it.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Samsung Galaxy A phone

Soft reset versus hard reset

When you're considering resetting your device, you have two main options. You can soft reset it, meaning the system is reset but no data is deleted. The second option is a hard reset, which completely clears the data, taking the phone back to how you bought it. This second method is also called a factory reset.

Soft resetting is simple: You simply turn off your phone and turn it on again after a while. You can also just select the Restart option.

If you're looking to hard reset or factory reset your Samsung Galaxy A phone, follow the steps below.

Reset your Samsung Galaxy A phone through settings

One of the easiest ways to reset your Samsung Galaxy A phone is through the settings menu. Here's how.

Step 1: Open Settings.

Step 2: Select General Management.

General management option on Samsung Galaxy A phone.

Step 3: Select Reset.

Reset option on Samsung Galaxy A phone.

Step 4: Select Factory data reset.

Factory data reset option on Samsung Galaxy A phone.

Step 5: Read the instructions and the warnings that appear on the screening and proceed by selecting the Reset device option.

Reset device instructions and warnings.

Step 6: You may be asked to enter your screen lock pattern or Samsung account password to ensure it's you who is resetting the device.

Step 7: Wait for the data to clear. Once it's done, the initial setup screen will appear. Your phone has now been reset.

Reset Samsung Galaxy A phone for older Android versions

If your Samsung Galaxy A device doesn't have Android Nougat 7.0 or newer, the process to reset your phone will look slightly different, so check this section out if the instructions above didn't match up with your device.

Step 1: Open Settings.

Step 2: Select Backup and reset.

Backup and reset option on Samsung device.

Step 3: Select Factory data reset.

Factory data reset option on Samsung device.

Step 4: Read the instructions and warnings, and then select Reset device.

Device reset option on Samsung Galaxy phone.

Step 5: Enter your lock screen password.

Step 6: Select Erase everything, and your phone will begin resetting.

Why would you want to reset your Samsung Galaxy A phone?

There are many reasons why people choose to reset their phones. Resetting your Samsung Galaxy A phone can help you troubleshoot stubborn problems or clear your data in case you're giving your phone away. It can also help if you're buying a secondhand phone and want to start from scratch.

The good news is that resetting your Samsung device is fairly easy, so we hope these steps help you get the job done.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Best Router Deals for Prime Day (and July 2022)

A Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 wireless router creates a powerful network for streaming TV shows.

Best HP Envy deals for July 2022

An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

Best touchscreen laptop deals for July 2022

HP Spectre

Best student laptop deals for July 2022

online web browser game list

Best cheap printer deals for July 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

Best Microsoft Office deals for July 2022

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

Best Dell laptop deals for July 2022

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best HP Laptop Deals: Get a new laptop for $379

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Best smart tech for a tiny home

A 42ft Denali XL Tiny House by Timbercraft Tiny Homes set up in the woods.

Best monitor deals for July 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Best Staples deals and sales for July 2022

Staples Store

Best VPN deals and sales for July 2022

A close-up of a computer monitor displaying a generic VPN.