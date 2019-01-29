Digital Trends
Mobile

Stakes are high for Samsung, as it promises new phones will meet expectations

Andy Boxall
By

Samsung’s mobile division head, D.J. Koh, has said the company’s forthcoming new devices will meet the expectations of those waiting for them. The Samsung executive talked up the new launches to a South Korean publication, which quotes him as saying, “I will try my best to meet the expectations of consumers who have been waiting for our products.”

The next Samsung Unpacked event — the name given to its most glitzy media gatherings — will take place on February 20 in San Francisco, and expectations are seriously high already. It’s expected we will be introduced to the Galaxy S10 family, and the long-awaited and much-rumored Samsung folding smartphone. As Samsung events go, it’s likely to be the most important, and most influential the company has held in some time.

Galaxy S10 and folding smartphone

Smartphone buyers will be hoping the Galaxy S10 is a greater step forward over the Galaxy S9, than the S9 was over the Galaxy S8. The Galaxy S10 will be the high-end device Samsung uses to battle Apple’s iPhone XS and XS Max, plus their sequels, for the next year. The folding smartphone, however, will be Samsung’s equivalent of the iPhone X — an exciting technical showcase built to coincide with an anniversary. In this case, the 10th anniversary of the Galaxy S series.

It’s also going to be a trendsetter. Samsung will be one of the very first to show a likely almost final folding smartphone, which will then be followed by other devices using this cutting-edge type of design from Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, LG, and others over the coming months. There are concerns over how folding smartphones will be used, and whether they’re anything more than gimmicks to capture our interest in the short term. Koh’s words emphasize he’s aware of this; but also how Samsung needs us to be excited about the new roster of hardware for the sake of the business.

Business challenges

Samsung’s smartphone sales and profits dropped at the end of 2018, which it blamed on greater competition, and in India — the world’s second largest phone market after China — it lost the top spot in market share to Xiaomi, falling behind into second place. To help regain its control, Samsung has announced the new Galaxy M series in India this month.

Globally it faces an ongoing challenge from Huawei. CEO Richard Yu said in an interview that, “next year at the latest, we will become number one,” referring to its effort to knock Samsung off the top spot in the world’s smartphone market share chart. Huawei overtook Apple in 2018 to take second position, all while its smartphone sales increased 30-percent over 2017.

These factors, the excitement that has built around the anticipated new devices, and Koh’s personal reassurance shows how acutely aware Samsung is of its need to meet expectations at the end of February. Digital Trends will be at the event to bring you all the news.

Don't Miss

Nokia 9 PureView: News, rumors, features, camera
android vs ios v apps
Mobile

5G Android vs. 4G LTE iPhone: Which is the better choice in 2019?

While Android manufacturers release the first 5G handsets in 2019, Apple is expected to hold out for 2020. Should you nab an Android phone this year and take advantage of the latest in wireless technology, or stay in the Apple ecosystem? We…
Posted By Rose Behar
moto e5 play sidewalk lifestyle
Mobile

Nokia 2V vs. Motorola Moto E5 Play: Ultra-affordable phones face off

Are you looking got a phone that does everything you need for under $100? Nokia has released the Nokia 2V for that market, but it's up against the excellent Moto E5 Play. Which is better? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
walmart apple airpods alternative deal photive
Deals

Looking for wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives are $115 off

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Apple AirPods pretty much dominate the market, but that doesn't they are the only option available to you. Walmart is offering a $115 discount on a pair of Photive Wireless Earbuds right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Home Theater

The best MP3 players of 2018 cram tons of music into a small package

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? Don't sweat it. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? No worries. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall
nokia 7 plus full review 14
Mobile

Leaked posters claim the Nokia 9 PureView will be revealed next month

The Nokia 9 PureView may be one of the most unusual-looking phones currently rumored for release, due to its five-lens camera (and two additional sensors) setup on the back. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy m news 1
Mobile

Samsung's first phones with an Infinity-V display are finally here

Samsung is finally releasing phones with its new Infinity-V display. The company has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones, which boast edge-to-edge displays with an Infinity-V cutout, plus decent specs at an affordable…
Posted By Christian de Looper
Food Network In the Kitchen
Mobile

‘In the Kitchen’ app helps you cook using voice commands

Looking for an easy-to-follow app while cooking? Food Network's In the Kitchen app now helps you make meals with voice commands. The app gives you access to more than 70,000 recipes, whether it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Brenda Stolyar
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

U.S. government files criminal charges against China’s Huawei

After months of tensions, the U.S. government filed charges against Huawei for counts of bank fraud, theft of technology from T-Mobile, and more. Specifically, many of the charges seem to be against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

The Coolpad Surf is the first hot spot that uses T-Mobile's 600MHz band

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T and Rush System are using 5G to create the 'hospital of the future'

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
doogee s90 product impressions in hand
Mobile

The tough Doogee S90 has power for days and can see in the dark

Rugged phones are excellent if you often find yourself in locations hazardous to a normal phone. Doogee's S90 offers a titanium alloy build and a range of additional modules, but is it good enough? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

FaceTime bug lets you hear call recipient before they’ve even answered

A FaceTime bug lets you listen to the audio of the person you're calling before they've even answered. The bizarre flaw was discovered this week, with Apple yet to offer an official response.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
apple wants app developers to be a lot clearer about subscription costs in subscriptions
Mobile

Apple wants app developers to be a lot clearer about subscription costs

Apple wants developers to be more up front about cost information with their in-app subscriptions. The move is part of efforts to ensure there are no nasty surprises for iDevice owners when they sign up for one.
Posted By Trevor Mogg