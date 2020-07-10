Samsung’s next set of true-wireless earbuds are just around the corner and have yet again been previewed in a new leak. Evan Blass (via 9to5Google) has shared the device’s first high-res images confirming some of the earlier reports that suggested an overhauled design.

The upcoming Galaxy Buds Live, as they’re rumored to be called, will feature a bean-shaped earbud design that will let them sit inside your ear instead of protruding out as it is on the existing Galaxy Buds Plus.

In addition, the leak hints at a handful of premium features Samsung will bundle. There are two separate mics on the buds’ rear along with a vent-like cutout that could possibly enable noise cancellation for both calls and music — allowing them to go toe-to-toe with rivals such as Apple’s AirPods Pro. Although it’s hard to say from these pictures whether the Galaxy Buds Live will be able to actively block external noise.

The renders also offer a look at the slightly trimmed down charging case. Samsung appears to have rounded off the case’s edges resulting in a more compact and pocketable build. The functionality will remain the same, though. The case will be presumably equipped with magnets that will quickly allow you to place your earbuds inside. The battery life is the Galaxy Buds Plus’ headlining feature, therefore it remains to be seen whether Samsung has compromised on that by opting for a slimmer aesthetic.

Plus, the latest leak reveals the three color options the Galaxy Buds Live will be available in: Black, White, and a new Mystic Bronze that Samsung’s upcoming Note 20 phones will also come in.

Earlier this week, the Galaxy Buds Live were also spotted in an FCC listing. While there’s not much known about the rest of the Galaxy Buds Live’s features, they’re rumored to be priced competitively for undercutting premium earbuds like AirPods Pro.

The Galaxy Buds Live is expected to go official next month at Samsung’s Unpacked event where the company will take the wraps off its next line of Galaxy Note and Galaxy Flip flagship phones as well.

