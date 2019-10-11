It looks like Samsung’s prepping a more affordable Galaxy Note 10 model, dubbed the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, according to an exclusive report from SamMobile. The website has also verified production of a Galaxy S10 Lite, making it the fourth variant in its lineup, joining the S10, S10 Plus, S10e.

While the Note 10 came in two variants this year, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the slightly less-expensive Galaxy Note 10, these models focused on offering users a pair of premium Note devices in two distinct sizes with very little tangible difference. Samsung delivered in this area, but the smaller, slightly less expensive Note 10 isn’t particularly affordable, starting at $949. A less expensive version would be a first for the Note line and could offer customers the S Pen experience at a more palatable price.

The report confirms black and red color options, as well as a Europe-bound launch for the Note 10 Lite, but no details have been provided yet on U.S. models. It’s also not clear at this time what will be different internally between this latest Note edition and its twin predecessors, but being a Note device, an S Pen is requisite hardware.

News of the Galaxy S10 Lite offers us more in the way of details. Expected hardware includes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage, as well as a 4,500mAh battery with 45-watt charging. In back, you can expect a 48 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide, and 5 MP depth-sensing camera. In front, we’re looking at a 32 megapixel camera with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display.

These specs largely take after Samsung’s A-series lineup, particularly the Galaxy A91, rather than any devices in the S10 series. In our time with some of Samsung’s latest A-series phones, particularly the Galaxy A50, we found that while performance and styling wasn’t lacking, the camera systems were. If the S10 Lite lands in the $500-$600 price range, it will face stiff competition from the OnePlus 7T, iPhone 11, and Pixel 3a. The Note 10 Lite could draw comparisons to similar models, but if its specs match up more closely to the originals, it could be better equipped to compete.

