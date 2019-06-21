Leaks claim to reveal a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tesla Special Edition

Share

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is expected to introduce some all-new features to Samsung’s phablet range, but there’s one special feature we hadn’t expected to see — a car-themed special edition. If rumors are to be believed, that’s exactly what we’re getting with a special Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tesla Edition.

The leaked image surfaced on Chinese social media website Weibo, and seems to show a promotional image of the Note 10 Tesla Edition, complete with a brushed metal back panel, red accents, Tesla logo, and a correspondingly red and metal-effect S Pen.

The translated text in the Weibo post itself reads: “After Huawei Porsche and OPPO Lamborghini, Samsung will push the Tesla version of the phone! At present, the special version of Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10 is exposed. This is the joint version of Tesla. The whole body is mainly gray, supplemented by red color scheme. There is a unique Tesla logo on the back of the phone, and there are joint information below.”

Samsung has previously partnered up with the Olympics to offer special versions of the Galaxy Note 8 and the Galaxy S7 Edge, but this would be the first time we’ve seen Samsung pair with a car manufacturer to bring out a special edition of one its phones. As such, it’s worth approaching this with a healthy dose of skepticism. However, the design of the Note 10 in the image matches previous renders and leaks of the device, including the long triple-lens array on the back side of the device.

But it wouldn’t be wholly surprising if Samsung chose to partner with Tesla to deliver a special Note 10. Other phone companies have partnered with car manufacturers in the past, with Huawei working with Porsche, OnePlus partnering with McLaren, and even Oppo pairing up with Lamborghini. As such, it wouldn’t be odd for Samsung to create a car-themed special edition.

It’s probable that a Tesla-themed version of the Note 10 would have special features that set it apart from regular versions. Given that Tesla’s business involves electric cars, a faster-charging speed might be included, as well as some special interactions with Tesla’s cars. However, it’s interesting that Samsung would choose to work with Tesla, as many speculate Elon Musk’s baby is a dead company walking.

Either way, we won’t have long to wait to find out the truth, as the Galaxy Note 10 is rumored to be revealed in a Samsung Unpacked event on August 7.