One of the biggest gaps between Apple and its competitors has been the ubiquitousness of Apple Stores, which provide easy access to repairs and servicing. Despite a handful of Samsung Experience Stores in the U.S., the company has never been able to compete in terms of providing a similar experience. Now, Samsung is on its way to changing. It announced that starting October 26, select Galaxy smartphone owners can get same-day support and repairs at select Best Buy stores nationwide.

Samsung that its customers will have peace of mind knowing that Best Buy meets Samsung’s highest standards for repair, including a focus on quality, speed, and convenience. Galaxy smartphone owners can now schedule an appointment with Best Buy’s team of Geek Squad Agents. These agents will be certified and professionally trained to repair select Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung relesed a list of eligible devices for repair at Best Buy.

“At Samsung, our goal is to give consumers more ways to access same-day customer care from our nationwide network of authorized care providers,” said Ramon Gregory, senior vice president of customer care at Samsung Electronics America. “With this new expansion to Best Buy stores, we’re making it even easier and more convenient for select flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners to access a care experience that is as innovative as our products.”

The Samsung Authorized Care service at Best Buy locations will provide various kinds of services including front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other support services for Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note phones under warranty or and some not under warranty. Samsung Galaxy Z foldable repair support begins in early November.

