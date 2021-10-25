  1. Mobile

Samsung will offer Galaxy smartphone repair service at Best Buy stores

By

One of the biggest gaps between Apple and its competitors has been the ubiquitousness of Apple Stores, which provide easy access to repairs and servicing. Despite a handful of Samsung Experience Stores in the U.S., the company has never been able to compete in terms of providing a similar experience. Now, Samsung is on its way to changing. It announced that starting October 26, select Galaxy smartphone owners can get same-day support and repairs at select Best Buy stores nationwide.

Samsung that its customers will have peace of mind knowing that Best Buy meets Samsung’s highest standards for repair, including a focus on quality, speed, and convenience. Galaxy smartphone owners can now schedule an appointment with Best Buy’s team of Geek Squad Agents. These agents will be certified and professionally trained to repair select Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung relesed a list of eligible devices for repair at Best Buy.

“At Samsung, our goal is to give consumers more ways to access same-day customer care from our nationwide network of authorized care providers,” said Ramon Gregory, senior vice president of customer care at Samsung Electronics America. “With this new expansion to Best Buy stores, we’re making it even easier and more convenient for select flagship Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners to access a care experience that is as innovative as our products.”

The Samsung Authorized Care service at Best Buy locations will provide various kinds of services including front and back screen replacements, battery replacements, port and camera repairs, and other support services for Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note phones under warranty or and some not under warranty. Samsung Galaxy Z foldable repair support begins in early November.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap Newegg deals for November 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

Surface Duo 2 vs. Surface Duo: Which is better?

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 rests on a staircase railing because: right angles.

The best guitar-learning apps for Android and iOS

Woman playing the guitar

Horizon Forbidden West features grappling hooks and wall jumps

horizon-forbidden-west-borrows-one-of-breath-of-the-wilds-best-mechanics

Best Walmart Black Friday Deals 2021: What to Shop TODAY

walmart is dropping 3 black friday sales

Eternals: Everything we know about Marvel’s phase 4 movie

eternals movie trailer marvel

Marshall’s AirPods alternatives: Slick style comes with some compromises

Marshall Minor III and Motif ANC true wireless earbuds.

The best movies about technology gone wrong

Arnold Schwarzennegger in Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Halo Infinite’s campaign will include RPG mechanics

The Master Chief in a trailer for Halo Infinite

Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook

acer chromebook spin 713 review 6

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deal has arrived — but hurry!

Dell G15 Black Friday Deals featured image

Anker’s new MagGo line finally brings useful additions to MagSafe ecosystem

Image of Anker magnetic battery attached.

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals 2021: What to Shop NOW

bella pro air fryer deal post prime day 2020