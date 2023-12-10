This Samsung tablet can be yours for as little as $75 today

There are a lot of great Android tablets to pick from, and Samsung is probably one of the best companies besides Apple when it comes to tablets, so naturally, Samsung tablets tend to be both powerful and popular. That said, the higher-end Galaxy tablets from Samsung can get expensive, and if you need something simple, then the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a perfectly fine option. There’s even a great deal on it that brings it down to just $75 from $160 with a trade-in, or, if you’d rather not do the trade-in process, you can still get it for $105, which is a respectable $55 discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Galaxy Tab A7 lite has an 8.7-inch screen that runs a 1340 x 800 resolution, which is perfectly fine for those who want to use the tablet to stream shows and films. On the other hand, it only runs at 60Hz, so it’s not going to be as smooth as the faster 120Hz screens you might see on flagship phones. It’s also slim and sturdy, so you’ll feel comfortable taking it around with you without having to worry about it being damaged too easily, although we’d still not be too rough with it. That said, you could probably let a kid play with it to keep them entertained while you do something, so it’s a versatile option in terms of who can use it.

As for storage, you get 32GB of storage, which is on the lower end, but it can be expanded with a MicroSD card that’s up to 1TB in size, so it’s not a dealbreaker, especially if you plan to stream most of your content anyway. The Tab A7 Lite fairs a bit better when it comes to RAM, as you get 3GB of it, and while that is also on the lower end, it’s more than enough to give you a generally smooth day-to-day experience, so there are no issues there. It also has a 5,1000 mAh battery, which will let you use it for quite a while before really needing a top-up.

Overall, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a versatile and budget-friendly tablet, even if you don’t go for the trade-in, the $105 discounted price from Samsung is excellent for what you’re getting. That said, if you want something more in line with the best tablets on the market, then check out these other tablet deals as well.

