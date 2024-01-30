This Samsung tablet is back under $100 — but for how long?

Not all people who are thinking about buying a tablet need a top-of-the-line device, especially if the primary purpose is something simple like browsing the internet and accessing streaming services. If that’s you, check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, an affordable tablet with an original price of $159 that’s currently even cheaper at just $99 following a $60 discount from Walmart. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on the offer and until when stocks will last, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The top-of-the-line models of the best tablets can handle demanding tasks like video editing and multitasking between several apps, but if you just need a device to catch up on social media, make video calls, and watch streaming shows, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be more than enough. It’s equipped with the MediaTek MT8768 processor and 3GB of RAM, which promises decent performance when dealing with your daily activities, and 32GB of internal storage that you can expand by up to 1TB through a microSD card. You’ll never run out of space for your apps, photos, and videos with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

The size of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite makes it perfect to hold in one hand, with an 8.7-inch touchscreen that’s small enough to maintain portability but large enough to enjoy watching videos. The tablet also features an upgraded metal frame for the ability to withstand daily wear and tear, and it’s got a long-lasting battery so it’s going to be a reliable companion during your everyday commute.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which has previously appeared in tablet deals for below $100, is on sale from Walmart at $60 off. It’s down to a very affordable $99 from its original price of $159, but we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow. If you think the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be enough for how you plan to use your new tablet, then there’s no sense in delaying the purchase — add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can,

Editors' Recommendations