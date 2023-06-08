 Skip to main content
Great for watching videos, this Samsung tablet is on sale for $200

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.

For those who are looking for affordable tablet deals for the purpose of watching streaming content, you should set your sights on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It already provides amazing value at its original price of $230, but it’s currently even cheaper because of a $30 discount from Best Buy that drops its price to just $200. We’re not sure until when the offer will last though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

One of the reasons why we’ve named the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 as the best midrange Android tablet in our roundup of the best Android tablets is its clear and bright screen. At 10.5 inches and Full HD resolution, the device will provide an enjoyable viewing experience when you’re catching up on shows and binging movies on on your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Their apps are all available for download on the Google Play Store, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 running on Android 11 out of the box but available to upgrade to Android 13.

A large screen won’t matter if the tablet’s performance is slow, but that’s not the case with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It’s equipped with the Unisoc T618 processor and 3GB of RAM, which are not on the level of the specifications of high-end tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus but enough for watching streaming videos, browsing the internet, and checking social media. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 only has 32GB of onboard storage, but you can expand it by up to 1TB using a microSD card if you need the extra space.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 isn’t among the best tablets in the market, but its definitely a solid purchase if you’ll use it mostly for watching videos. Best Buy is selling the device for $200 instead of its sticker price of $230, but you need to complete the transaction right now if you want to get the tablet with this $30 discount. It’s not much of a price cut, but it will provide even more value to your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.

