Cheap tablet alert: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price slashed to $230

Aaron Mamiit
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 on a pastel colored background.
Samsung

There are tablet deals for high-end models, but there are also offers for budget options in case you’re only planning to use the device for simple tasks. Here’s a great example — the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which is on sale from Best Buy for just $230. The $50 discount on its original price of $280 isn’t going to last forever though, and there’s even a chance that it disappears by tomorrow. If you want to get this dependable tablet at an even more affordable price, you’re going to have to secure your purchase within the day.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 won’t match up to the performance of the best tablets like the Apple iPad Air 2022 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, but its Unisoc T618 processor and 4GB of RAM will be enough for functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming shows. The device’s 10.5-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution is large enough for you to enjoy these activities with bright colors and sharp details, while still maintaining portability so that it’s easy to bring with you while you’re on the move.

With a battery that can last up to 13 hours on a single charge, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be able to accompany you through each day. The tablet ships with Android 11, but you can upgrade it to Android 13, which is the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 offers storage capacity of 64GB, which will provide ample space for your favorite apps and photos that you’ll take with its 8MP rear camera or 5MP selfie camera.

If you manage your expectations with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, it will be a worthwhile purchase. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to get it at $50 off though, as we’re not sure how long Best Buy will sell the tablet for just $230 instead of $280. There’s always a lot of demand for affordable but reliable tablets though, so stock of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 may go quickly. If you don’t want to miss out on this deal, it’s highly recommended that you close the transaction right now.

