The various models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 are currently on sale from Best Buy, so if you’ve got an eye on a certain version of the wearable device, now’s a great time to pick it up. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available for as cheap as $200, down $80 from its original price of $280, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale for as low as $400, for savings of $50 on its sticker price of $450. However, with the popularity of these smartwatches, we’re not sure how long stocks will last, so if you’re interested, you should complete your purchase as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch for Android, according to our list of the best smartwatches. It all starts with the gorgeous always-on Super AMOLED display and a lightweight design that makes sure it will stay comfortable on your wrist throughout its 24-hour battery life. The wearable device offers robust health tracking features, including your step count, workout data, and sleeping habits, powered by the 3-in-1 BioActive Sensor at its bottom. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ships with Wear OS 3.5 and Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 on top.

If you want a longer battery life and luxurious materials with your smartwatch, you’ll want to go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The wearable device, which offers most of the same features as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, can last up to three days on a single charge, and it stands out in the sea of smartwatches with its extra tough titanium case and durable sapphire crystal glass display.

