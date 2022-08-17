Samsung’s next-gen foldables are finally here and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available to pre-order from Samsung now. With a bigger battery, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage, this fun little foldable is set to become Samsung’s next best seller.

But a cute foldable form factor, sleek good looks, and longer battery life aren’t the only things on offer when you take home the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. There are also quite a few color variants to choose from, so you can select the one that best suits your style.

All colors available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a few design improvements over its predecessor, the Z Flip 3. There’s a flatter frame, a slightly sleeker hinge that gives the phone a smaller overall footprint, and a frostier, matte finish to the rear glass panels which not only feels luxe but also helps minimize fingerprints.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes in four color variants: Bora Purple, Blue, Pink Gold, and Graphite. You can also choose from a range of bespoke options. Here’s which Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 color you should buy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Bora Purple

Likely to be the most popular color available, Bora Purple is a delightful muted lavender shade that stands out without being too in your face. It contrasts beautifully with the black cover screen, and isn’t too red-purple — this is more of a cool spectrum blue-purple hue.

Bora Purple is a little lighter than the purple shade of the Z Flip 3, but it’s still set to be a popular choice amongst those who love lavender. It manages to be both colorful while retaining a minimalist vibe. You can even grab a matching official Samsung ring case or leather case to perfectly complement the shade. You can’t go wrong with Bora Purple on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Pink Gold

The Pink Gold variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip again isn’t quite as pink as you might expect. This is instead a muted rose gold shade that’s surprisingly sophisticated, so it should appeal even to those who have never considered a pink phone before.

Its warm metallic hue is the perfect choice if you’re not into the cool blue and lavender shades on offer, yet want something more colorful than Graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Blue

We’ve seen a lot of green phones around lately, from the S22 Ultra’s deep forest green to the gray-green of the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. With the Z Flip 4, though, Samsung’s taken a distinctly more pastel-y approach that meshes well with the Flip’s cute form factor. That’s not to say that the color lineup is sugary sweet. Soft would be a better way to describe it. The Blue shade on offer is subtle yet eye-catching, and perfect for those who don’t want to commit to the bolder lavender tone. As with the other colors, you can grab an official Samsung leather case or ring case in a matching blue hue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Graphite

For those who don’t do pastels, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 also comes in Graphite, a deep metallic gray that’s almost black. If you don’t want to tie yourself to a specific color, Graphite is a great option, and you can always switch things up with a selection of colorful cases to suit your mood.

Bespoke Edition colors

If none of the above shades float your boat, why not opt for one of Samsung’s Bespoke Edition colors? This option is only available for the 256GB unlocked variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and you can use the style creator on the Samsung website to play around with over 70 possible color combinations for the front panel, back panel, and frame. It’s pretty fun to try out the different variations, but delivery takes a little longer at around three to four weeks, and you’ll pay an extra $40 for your custom style.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, an excellent main display, a beefier battery than its predecessor, and a sleeker, flatter design. It charges at 25W, so going from 5% to a full 100% battery takes around an hour and 16 minutes, and you get 10W wireless charging too, plus 4.5W reverse wireless charging. These specs are all the same regardless of the color you choose, so ultimately, it’s down to your personal preference about which shade you go for.

