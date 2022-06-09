Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is reportedly launching August 10

A new leak has surfaced saying that a lot of new Samsung hardware will all be launching on the same day in August. According to the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, a new lavender-colored Galaxy S22, Watch 5, and the long-awaited Watch 5 Pro will all be announced and made available for pre-order on August 10 before launching on August 26.

The report comes from known leaker Jon Prosser, who’s provided plenty of prerelease information in the past. As with all leakers, there’s a chance his information may be incorrect (Apple Watch Series 7, anyone?). However, it lines up with when one would expect Samsung to launch its foldables. The company has held a summer Unpacked event every year for the past few years — with the Z Fold and Z Flip lines recently becoming staples after the demise of the Note line. If the report is true, then Samsung will hold its Unpacked on August 10 either virtually, or as a limited in-person event à la Apple’s WWDC keynote, with preorders opening shortly after and products shipping about two weeks later.

(2/2) Watch 5 (40mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Pink Gold Watch 5 (44mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Sapphire (blueish color) Watch 5 Pro (46mm)

Phantom Black, Silver Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

Although Samsung hasn’t officially announced its summer event, it has confirmed that it would be launching foldables in the second half of the year. “We are currently all hands on deck regarding preparing the new foldable model scheduled for launch in the second half,” Sung-Koo Kim, vice president of Samsung Mobile, said in April. Looking at last year’s August Unpacked, all of the devices listed in the leak would fit the bill for an Unpacked Event this year as well.

As for what’s new this year, the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4 are reported to be minor upgrades over the previous ones. The Fold 4 is said to come with a refined camera system, while the Flip 4 reportedly gets a bigger outer display. Both are expected to get improved hinges, the usual spec bumps, and a massive 1TB internal storage option. The new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a curious outlier since Samsung hasn’t had a “Pro”-branded watch before, but the company has never quite been consistent with its smartwatch branding.

