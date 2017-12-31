You may soon be able to skip the grocery checkout line at Kroger

After a 25-store test run over the last couple years, Kroger is expanding the Scan, Bag, Go service to roughly 400 stores during 2018. Somewhat similar to Amazon’s Go convenience store, shoppers at Kroger will be able to fill their shopping basket with scanned items and exit the store after a quick stop at a self-checkout station.

Using a smartphone, users have to scan each item when placed in their cart rather than scanning the items at checkout. The Scan, Bag, Go mobile app keeps track of the running total — ideal for anyone on a budget. When a shopper is ready to leave, they exit at a self checkout station, scan their smartphone and submit payment. Kroger’s future plan for the app will store credit card information in order to complete the purchase without even visiting a self-checkout station.

At this time, the Scan, Bag, Go service is available in the Greater Cincinnati area as well as a few select locations in Phoenix, Arizona. Kroger hasn’t officially announced the 400 expansion locations, but the company should make an announcement during early 2018. Some of Kroger’s regional grocery store chains include City Market, Dillions Food Stores, Fry’s Food, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Ralphs, and Smith’s.

Besides the Scan, Bag, Go service, Kroger has seen success with the ClickList service as well. That lets the customer place an order online and simply pickup their groceries at a specific time. Within the store, that’s shifted some employees from the checkout lines to moving large carts throughout the store filling up baskets for online orders. ClickList also offers personalized suggestions for frequent shoppers as well as recipes for customers that want to try something new.

Kroger isn’t the only grocery chain attempting to attract customers that hate long checkout lines. While Amazon may expand their Go convenience store concept to Whole Foods, Walmart is already testing a similar self-checkout concept using the Scan & Go app. Rather than checking out at a specific station, customers show a Walmart employee their purchase receipt within the Scan & Go app as they exit the store. This digital checkout process is also being tested at select Sam’s Club warehouse stores.