Digital Trends
Mobile

Snap is bringing Snapchat’s Bitmoji to Fitbit and Stories to Tinder

Christian de Looper
By

Snap wants to attract new users, but the company knows it may be tough to do so through its own app. That’s why the company announced a series of partnerships with other companies to inject services like Snap’s popular Stories product into other apps. Notable partners on board include the likes of Tinder and Houseparty.

Snap is also promoting Bitmoji, which will now appear in a series of other apps, too. For example, Fitbit announced that it was working with Snap on integrating Bitmoji into some of its products. Fitbit smartwatch users, for example, will be able to link their Snapchat and Fitbit accounts to see their Bitmoji on their watch, which will indicate the activities that they’re performing. Clock faces will also change through the day. Examples include your Bitmoji throwing confetti when you achieve your goal or dancing with your alarm clock when your alarm goes off. Bitmoji are also coming to Venmo — where users will be able to comment on payments using Bitmoji stickers.

Other partnerships include one with Anchor, where you will be able to add a sticker to the podcast you’re listening to, and even Netflix, which will allow users to share the show that they’re watching to their stories.

Snap also announced its first original game for Snapchat, representing a shift toward making the app more of a platform. The game is called Bitmoji Party and it’s the first multiplayer game for Snapchat. In the game, players will be able to go through series of mini-games on their phone, which are designed to be played by small groups. Mini-games include one in which users play as zombies and try to infect each other. There’s also a racing game called Drift Race. In other words, Bitmoji Party is essentially a Mario Party for Snapchat.

These partnerships are just the beginning. Snap is hoping to make real money from its last announcement — the Snap Audience Network — which is a service through which Snap could advertise in other apps. With the Snap Audience Network, developers can include Snap’s advertisements into their own products, and they’ll get a cut of the revenue by doing so. It’s currently unknown how much they’ll make with the new service.

Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know
moto g7 play review feat
Product Review

The Moto G7 Play won’t dazzle, but you won’t find anything better for $200

The cheapest Android smartphone in Motorola’s 2019 lineup so far is the Moto G7 Play at $200. We tried it out in the wild to find out exactly what you get for your money. Learn about all the pros and cons of this bargain budget phone.
Posted By Simon Hill
whatsapp business app phone feature
Social Media

WhatsApp finally lets you control who can add you to a group

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows you to block others from adding you into groups automatically. It means that if someone wants to add you to a group, you’ll have to give your permission first. 
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

The best wireless keyboards will see you right, no matter your device

Want to do more with your tablet than surf the web and watch videos? If so, you need a Bluetooth keyboard. These are the best wireless keyboards you can buy right now, whatever your preference.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Moto Z3
Mobile

Pie for Moto Z3 brings 5G support just in time for Verizon's 5G launch

Buckle up your Moto Mods and get ready -- the Motorola Moto Z3 is finally here. Boasting flagship specs and a classic Motorola design, the phone is set to be a serious contender for anyone looking for a flagship-like phone.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
Mobile

Android Pie updates have definitely slowed, but more are still on the way

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
moto g7 lineup
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Moto G7 Power vs. Moto G7 Play: Which Motorola phone is for you?

If the new budget range from Motorola has piqued your interest, but you're not sure which G7 would be best for you, then allow us to help. We compare the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play to find out precisely how they differ.
Posted By Simon Hill
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
huawei mate 20 review dt
Mobile

How to make Huawei’s EMUI feel like home: Our guide to setting up your phone

You're just about to set up your new Huawei or Honor smartphone, and want to make sure the EMUI user interface feels like home. Follow these easy steps, and EMUI will serve you well.
Posted By Andy Boxall
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint is launching its mobile 5G network in four cities in May

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Christian de Looper
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T argues customers love 5G E because they want faster speeds

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
verizon cuts off rural customers just ate time warner v2
Mobile

5G is here: Verizon switches on new network in Minneapolis and Chicago

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it has also begun deploying mobile 5G. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network, including when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
playback issues frustrate google play music users
Music

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are now live in the U.S., 16 other nations

Google just announced a major revamp of YouTube Music, with an ad-free paid version called YouTube Music Premium. It's also changing YouTube Red to YouTube Premium. So what happens to Google Play Music? Here's what we know.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Abigail Bassett
samsung gear s3 smartwatch amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes $131 off Samsung Gear S3 Frontier, discounts other smartwatches

Amazon is dropping the price on the Samsung Gear S3 by 37 percent. We've reviewed the Gear S3 and found that it is a great smartwatch for both Android and iOS users. And this deal is one of the best deals we've found online.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Keep the iPhone XS display crack-free with these screen protectors

Apple might have proclaimed the iPhone XS's glass as being its most durable ever, but that's not going to stop you from wincing if you drop your phone. Stay protected with the best iPhone XS screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen