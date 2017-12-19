‘Sunday Night Football’ will arrive on all your devices for the 2018 season

While NBC Sports Digital has long been available on desktops, tablets, and connected TVs, 2018 will be the first year in which mobile phone owners will be able to watch Sunday Night Football from their handheld devices as well. Alas, you’ll also have to put up with the national and local affiliate ads on your phone, because not everything is perfect.

“This is an exciting day for NBC Sports. We have been streaming Sunday Night Football on numerous platforms since 2008, but as a result of this agreement, 2018 will be the first time we can stream primetime television’s No. 1 show on all digital platforms, creating a more seamless viewing experience for NFL fans,” said Rick Cordella, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media, NBC Sports Group. “In addition to fans, this mobile agreement benefits our distribution partners, local affiliates, and advertisers, as it significantly extends SNF’s digital reach.”

It will be a big year for NBC and football, as the network has won the rights to broadcast and stream Super Bowl LII on February 4. You will likely want to watch that game, however, on a screen larger than your iPhone. But as for all the other action leading up to the biggest matchup of the year, rest assured that you can catch every play from just about anywhere (provided you have Wi-Fi or good service available).