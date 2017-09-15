Weekly Rewind: Techie tiny homes, AR fighter jets, SpaceX bloopers

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top tech stories, from what happened at the Apple keynote to Game of Thrones’ potential new home — it’s all here.

Apple Watch 3: News, new features, and release Wearables may be facing an murky future, but that didn’t stop Apple from announcing the Apple Watch Series 3 alongside the iPhone X, Apple TV 4K, and new AirPods at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California on Tuesday. Apple’s most refined interpretation of a wearable yet boasts LTE connectivity, an improved display and battery, and a waterproof design that comes in an endless array of styles, colors, and materials. This is all building on the Apple Watch’s impressive momentum. Apple says it’s the most popular smartwatch in the world, topping Rolex, Fossil, Omega, and Cartier. And it’s riding on a wave of popularity; Apple says the its Watch has a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating. Read: Apple Watch 3: News, new features, and release

High-tech, tricked-out tiny homes bring new meaning to the simple life When people think of tiny homes, words like “simple,” “off the grid,” or even “cramped” probably come to mind. And while it’s true that many tiny home buyers are seeking a simplified lifestyle that allows for more mobility, some are also unwilling to sacrifice modern technology and high-end finishes that make a tiny house a home. Enter the trend of tricked-out tiny homes: small spaces loaded with big ticket items such as smart door locks and lights, retractable decks and roofs, high-tech solar panels, and reclaimed wood finishes. Who says that tiny homes need to be stingy on technology? Read: High-tech, tricked-out tiny homes bring new meaning to the simple life

BMW rewrites its luxury code with the Concept X7 iPerformance The long wait for BMW’s range-topping SUV continues, but at least we have a better idea of the full-size luxury vehicle’s design. BMW revealed a Concept X7 iPerformance ahead of this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. BMW says the concept is not just a preview of the production X7, but it is also a “whole new take on luxury for the brand.” The concept is designed to accommodate six people in a minimalist cabin. Embodied within the teaser vehicle is BMW’s next generation of styling, interior technology, and powertrains. The German automaker hopes the X7 will expand the group’s luxury sales considerably. Read: BMW rewrites its luxury code with the Concept X7 iPerformance

Defense giant BAE wants to replace fighter jet controls with augmented reality To paraphrase the movie Zoolander, augmented reality (AR) is so hot right now. AR is used to refer to technology designed for superimposing a computer generated image onto a user’s view of the real world, and it has been leapt upon by tech leviathans ranging from Apple to Google — all of whom are convinced that it represents the next frontier for consumer technology. AR isn’t just considered transformative for regular users, however. United Kingdom defense giant BAE Systems believes that augmented reality has a valuable role to play in the future of combat. BAE is known for its far-out tech concepts, which have ranged from UAVs that can be “grown” using chemistry in large-scale labs to submarines piloted by virtual reality. In a “wearable cockpit” concept unveiled today, BAE’s department of military air and information showed off its ideas for incorporating AR and virtual reality (VR) technology into combat jet cockpits. Read: Defense giant BAE wants to replace fighter jet controls with augmented reality

Ditch the studio lights — Apple’s new camera feature uses AI to light your face Of all the announcements at Apple’s event today, one stands out as the most interesting for photographers: Portrait Lighting. This new photography feature, designed to emulate studio photography lighting on a smartphone, was only briefly glossed over in the keynote, but stands out as an impressive piece of hardware and software engineering that’s yet to be seen anywhere, let alone in a smartphone. Put in the most simple terms, Portrait Lighting uses the depth map — captured by the dual cameras on the iPhone 8 Plus — to intelligently dodge and burn the contours of a human’s face to replicate the appearance of studio lighting. Read: Ditch the studio lights — Apple’s new camera feature uses AI to light your face