Weekly Rewind: Galaxy Note 8 vs. iPhone 8, paper lightsabers, Nissan Leaf review

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top tech stories, from a battle between the Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone 8 to a smart home makeover — it’s all here.

The Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus battle it out for photo supremacy in Japan Many of us will only ever use a smartphone, not a DSLR, to take pictures on vacation. That means smartphone cameras need to offer high-quality images, be easy to use, fast to react, and ideally, feature-packed. In the second half of 2017, Samsung released the Galaxy Note 8, and Apple brought us the iPhone 8 Plus. Two phones from two giant rival companies, both with highly capable dual-lens cameras. We carried them both on our recent trip to Japan, and took hundreds of pictures with each phone, ready to put them both under the microscope to see which one captured the best pictures. Through rain and shine, neither phone missed a beat, and they both performed superbly. But one did manage to stand out against the other. Read: The Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8 Plus battle it out for photo supremacy in Japan

A.I. algorithms study brain waves to predict seizures Researchers at the University of Melbourne and IBM Research Australia have taken a big step in developing the ability to predict seizures triggered by epilepsy. Using deep learning, a brain-inspired machine learning technique, the system automatically analyzes the electrical activity of a patient’s brain, improving seizure prediction by 69 percent, and giving patients time to recognize the onset of an episode. Artificial intelligence algorithms are increasingly being used in healthcare, from crunching chemical combinations to discovering new drugs, to offering advice on dieting. But in most of these cases, the algorithms are best used in combination with medical professionals, giving human decision-makers insight to make better decisions. Read: A.I. algorithms study brain waves to predict seizures