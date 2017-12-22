Weekly Rewind: ‘The Last Jedi,’ the first HomeKit smart bulb, the tiniest phone

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top tech stories, from the tiniest cellphone to the fastest hyperloop system — it’s all here.

2018 Ford Mustang: Performance, specs, features, prices The question to answer when choosing a 2018 Ford Mustang isn't, "Do you want to go fast?" but rather, "How fast is fast enough?" From the 301-horsepower EcoBoost model, to the 460-hp Mustang GT, to the 526-hp Shelby GT350R, your pony choice depends on how far you want to turn the go-fast dial and how wide you'll open your wallet.

Ledvance gives the world the first Apple HomeKit-enabled smart light bulb In a major step forward for smart home-enabled consumer electronics, LED manufacturer Ledvance is furthering its long-standing Sylvania brand by launching the Sylvania Smart+ Soft White A19 filament bulb, which lands in markets complete with full Apple HomeKit compatibility. Unlike competing products that are emerging into the smart home market, the Sylvania Smart+ bulbs can be directly controlled using Bluetooth via Apple's Siri intelligent personal assistant and Apple's Home app — without buying a separate hub or smart socket or requiring a Wi-Fi router to function accordingly.

Eat our dust, Elon Musk. Virgin's Hyperloop One sets crazy new speed record Virgin's Hyperloop One has set a new speed record with its hyperloop pod transportation system, leaving Elon Musk's efforts to this point in the dust. The magnetic pod achieved speeds up to a jaw-dropping 240 miles per hour — or 351 feet every second — at DevLoop, the world's first full-scale hyperloop test site in the Nevada desert. That's 48 miles per hour faster than its initial tests last summer, and 20 miles per hour faster than the previous record set by Musk's hyperloop pod. If you've ever wanted a preview of what it's like to travel at hundreds of miles per hour in a hyperloop, check out the video above.