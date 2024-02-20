Try a Whoop fitness tracker for free for a month

t

There are a lot of fitness trackers out there nowadays. You can get a smartwatch or one of many Oura Ring alternatives, and many exercise bikes will keep you somewhat up to date on your progress if you do the majority of your exercise on them. But, unless you’ve borrowed a friend’s, it is hard to know how well an exercise tracker will do for you. That, is, unless you get a free “sample” of what the tracker can do. Now, you can do just that with Whoop. It’s an armband fitness tracker, and you can try it for a month free. Tap the button below to look at Whoop yourself, or keep reading as we’ll review the steps to get your free month of using Whoop as well as why it is worth it to try the machine.

Why you should try Whoop

The Whoop’s fourth iteration — we’re talking about the Whoop 4.0 here — is a fitness tracker with a pared down user experience. Our Whoop 4.0 review found the device to be comfortable to wear, including overnight. Be sure to read the review for a quick overview of how it compares to the Oura Ring (quite similarly, with minor differences) in tracking sleep depth and overnight respiration, or read our Whoop vs Oura Ring head-to-head for an in-depth analysis. Of course, the Whoop 4.0 tracks workouts and other health features as well. Again and again, it’s biggest advantage is the lack of a screen. If that statement instantly makes sense to you, you might want to check the Whoop out while if you’re puzzled this is probably a quick pass.

Now, let’s overview the way in which you can try this fitness tracker for free for 30 days. To get your Whoop trial started, you’ll want to choose a membership plan, not a Whoop. The Whoop itself will be provided, potentially for free, though more unique design and engraved bands will cost extra. That’s a unique difference in the process here as opposed to the best smart watches, Whoop is more about the experience than the object. Then, as long as you cancel your subscription before the 30 days are over (and subsequently return the device), the experience remains free. Otherwise, you will automatically start on a $239/year or $30/month plan.

So, if you’re interested in this style of fitness tracker — one that won’t distract you with yet another screen in your life — check out the Whoop for free via the link below. If it’s not for, which is just fine, continue on to the best Whoop alternatives, great products that bring a little something different to the table.

