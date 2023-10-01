 Skip to main content
Usually $279, this Nike edition of the Apple Watch is $129 today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Apple Watch SE 2 with Nike Bounce watch face.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The first generation of the Apple Watch SE was one of the best smartwatches of the time, not only because of its reasonably great specs but also because it was the cheapest Apple smartwatch you could buy. It gave you access to Apple’s ecosystem and a great companion to an iPhone without having to spend several hundred dollars to do so. Of course, while there’s been a new release of the Watch SE since then, the original SE remains a strong contender for a great budget-friendly Apple smartwatch.

Even better, there’s a great sale going on right now at Walmart for the very fine-looking 40mm Nike Edition of the Apple Watch SE first gen. You can grab it for just $129, rather than the usual $149, which is a nice $20 in savings while still getting a gorgeous-looking watch.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE Nike Edition

When the Apple Watch SE was first released we called it the best Apple Watch for most people. And while a second-generation Apple Watch SE has since been released, the original Apple Watch SE still holds up well today. This is particularly true with this Nike Edition model, as it makes the Apple Watch SE comparable with the best fitness trackers. It has the Nike Run Club app built into the watch, allow you to track your workouts and listen to guided runs directly from the watch. You can also listen to music from the Apple Watch Nike SE, as well as choose from exclusive Nike watch faces and bands.

One of the main benefits of purchasing any Apple Watch is access to the Apple software ecosystem. It will sync easily with other devices such as iPhones, and it’s even able to receive text messages and access your Apple Wallet. Also, as an Apple product, it’s made with Apple’s legendary design philosophies. It’s simple, smart, and incredibly capable. It compares well against other smartwatch brands, as you can see in our Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Apple Watch SE comparison, and it holds up well against the Apple Watch SE 2, which you can read about in our Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE comparison.

While the Nike Edition of the Apple Watch SE would regularly set you back $149, you can currently slap it on your wrist for just $129. This makes for a savings of $20 and proves a little age can work in a piece of tech’s favor now and then. The Apple Watch Nike SE is available at this price in the 40mm size.

