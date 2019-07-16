Digital Trends
Mobile

Xfinity Mobile customers can now bring their own Android device to the carrier

Corey Gaskin
By
xfinity mobile byod android devices device 1
Comcast

If you’re a Comcast subscriber but you’re not yet using Xfinity Mobile, the company’s wireless subsidiary, you might be able to switch over and reap some substantial savings without having to buy a new device.

The company just added BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) support for its first set of Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+S8, S8+, Note 9 and Note 8 have all been cleared for use on this Verizon-based network. There’s also a $100 prepaid Visa card incentive for those porting their numbers to a new line of service.

Customers without a compatible device can still trade in their phone for a gift card toward buying a new phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy A50, LG G8 ThinQ, or iPhone XS, which can be purchased on Xfinity’s website.

Comcast said more Android devices are expected to receive BYOD support “later in 2019,” but it’s not yet clear how many or which devices will be available. iPhone devices newer than the iPhone 6, on the other hand, have enjoyed such compatibility since Xfinity Mobile’s launch early in 2018.

Launched as a free service for Comcast internet subscribers, Xfinity Mobile is a viable option to eliminate or at least shrink your cellular bills, especially if you don’t use much data. Offering no line access fees for up to five lines, unlimited talk and text, and 100MB of shared data, the only monthly fee for Comcast customers is any data use over 100MB.

Subscribers have two options for purchasing more data: per gigabyte, at the rate of $12 per GB or $45 per line for unlimited. Keep in mind, if you’re using more than 3GB of data each month ($36) then the fourth gigabyte will put you over the cost of unlimited. Xfinity’s Unlimited plan isn’t really “unlimited,” as it’s capped at 20GB of 4G LTE. After that, upload and download speeds are reduced, though you won’t be charged any money.

The other downside is video streaming is limited to 480p when you’re on an LTE connection — you will need to connect to an Xfinity WiFi hotspot around the country to stream at 720p, and doing so will also mean data won’t be counted to your 20GB cap.

With unlimited talk, text, and data plans for $45 a line, Xfinity Mobile’s low cost and expansive network comprised of Verizon’s reliable towers and 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots make signing up a no-brainer for many Comcast subscribers and could potentially sway consumer’s decisions for internet providers wherever Xfinity internet service, and therefore Xfinity Mobile, is available.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best keyboards for the iPhone
mobvoi ticwatch pro 4g lte 1
Product Review

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is the Wear OS smartwatch you’ve been waiting for

Mobvoi has launched a 4G version of its TicWatch Pro, which has seen some slight changes from last year’s model. The LTE connectivity only works on Verizon, but it opens a world of possibilities with the Wear OS smartwatch.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
prepaid cell phone feature22
Mobile

Get ahead of the game with one of the best prepaid cell phone plans

By paying in advance you can make sure that you know exactly what your monthly bills are going to be. Find your ideal prepaid cell phone plan right here, as we run through the top options and highlight what they have to offer.
Posted By Jackie Dove
samsung galaxy s9 review
Deals

Amazon shaves $100 off Samsung Galaxy S9 ahead of Prime Day 2019

If you're looking for a deal on a high-end smartphone with a headphone jack, then your search might as well be over with the Samsung Galaxy S9. Amazon shaved $100 off its list price of $600 and is currently selling under $500.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Sprint
Deals

Sprint Unlimited Kickstart is a service plan that’s actually worth switching for

Are you looking for a new carrier, or are you open to switching if it can save some cash? Sprint's new Unlimited Kickstart service offers unlimited text, talk, and data for just $25 per month -- with no restrictive annual contract.
Posted By Lucas Coll
unihertz titan news icing sugar
Mobile

Miss physical keyboards? Unihertz is creating a rugged phone that has one

Recently, only BlackBerry's phones have offered a physical keyboard. Not any more. Chinese manufacturer Unihertz is preparing to launch the Unihertz Titan -- a rugged phone with a built-in physical keyboard.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Apple

At just $169, Amazon Prime Day now has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 3

Amazon Prime Day comes once a year, and with it, you'll find the best deals on your favorite Apple products. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 3 is just $169. Get yours while supplies last.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Apple iPhone 7
Mobile

Visible is giving away the iPhone 7 for $100 and Moto G7 Power for $50

Visible has announced a few awesome new deals on some great phones, including the Apple iPhone 7 and the Motorola Moto G7 Power. Both phones are available for $100 off, bringing the iPhone 7 down to $100, and the G7 Power to $50.
Posted By Christian de Looper
note 9 front
Deals

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a 35% price cut for Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is currently the latest model in the Galaxy Note range that normally lists for $1,000, but this is no ordinary day. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for just $650 with Amazon's Prime Day deal.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Pela phone case deals Prime Day 2019
Deals

These eco-friendly Pela phone cases are up to 25% off for Prime Day only

If youâ€™re looking for an eco-friendly phone case, then you owe it to the environment to check out Pela. This unique brand makes its cases from compostable bioplastic, and for Prime Day, you can take up to 25% off the entire…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon kindle
Deals

Prime Day brings out the best deals on Amazon’s Kindle and Fire tablets

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and it brings with it some of the best deals on all kinds of tech products. Notably, Amazon's Kindle and Fire tablet range of devices have gotten some pretty major discounts,.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple Watch discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
hp sprocket photo printer amazon prime day deal plus red 2fr87a
Deals

Amazon cuts 33% off on the HP Sprocket Photo Printer for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day sale is officially live. The HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer normally sells for $150, but Amazon cuts $50 off from its original price making it now available for a discounted price of only $100.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best smartwatch deals for prime day 2019 1234
Deals

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and Samsung Galaxy

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it a number of great smartwatch deals. Whether you're into Apple's Apple Watch, or prefer a smartwatch that has Google's Wear OS wearable operating system, there should be a something for…
Posted By Christian de Looper
waze now tells you the cost of toll roads along your route app
Cars

Waze now tells you the cost of toll roads along your route

Navigation app Waze now tells you how much you'll be paying for toll roads, should you decide to take them. Enter your route and the app will display the various tolls you'll be paying on that particular trip.
Posted By Trevor Mogg