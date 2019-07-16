Share

If you’re a Comcast subscriber but you’re not yet using Xfinity Mobile, the company’s wireless subsidiary, you might be able to switch over and reap some substantial savings without having to buy a new device.

The company just added BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) support for its first set of Android phones. The Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, Note 9 and Note 8 have all been cleared for use on this Verizon-based network. There’s also a $100 prepaid Visa card incentive for those porting their numbers to a new line of service.

Customers without a compatible device can still trade in their phone for a gift card toward buying a new phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy A50, LG G8 ThinQ, or iPhone XS, which can be purchased on Xfinity’s website.

Comcast said more Android devices are expected to receive BYOD support “later in 2019,” but it’s not yet clear how many or which devices will be available. iPhone devices newer than the iPhone 6, on the other hand, have enjoyed such compatibility since Xfinity Mobile’s launch early in 2018.

Launched as a free service for Comcast internet subscribers, Xfinity Mobile is a viable option to eliminate or at least shrink your cellular bills, especially if you don’t use much data. Offering no line access fees for up to five lines, unlimited talk and text, and 100MB of shared data, the only monthly fee for Comcast customers is any data use over 100MB.

Subscribers have two options for purchasing more data: per gigabyte, at the rate of $12 per GB or $45 per line for unlimited. Keep in mind, if you’re using more than 3GB of data each month ($36) then the fourth gigabyte will put you over the cost of unlimited. Xfinity’s Unlimited plan isn’t really “unlimited,” as it’s capped at 20GB of 4G LTE. After that, upload and download speeds are reduced, though you won’t be charged any money.

The other downside is video streaming is limited to 480p when you’re on an LTE connection — you will need to connect to an Xfinity WiFi hotspot around the country to stream at 720p, and doing so will also mean data won’t be counted to your 20GB cap.

With unlimited talk, text, and data plans for $45 a line, Xfinity Mobile’s low cost and expansive network comprised of Verizon’s reliable towers and 18 million Wi-Fi hotspots make signing up a no-brainer for many Comcast subscribers and could potentially sway consumer’s decisions for internet providers wherever Xfinity internet service, and therefore Xfinity Mobile, is available.