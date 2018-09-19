Digital Trends
Mobile

Mi 8 Pro looks like an iPhone, but has a feature Apple fans can only dream of

Andy Boxall
By
xiaomi mi 8 pro lite news
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones, the Mi 8 Pro and the Mi 8 Lite, which join several other members of the Mi 8 family that were announced in June. These two new phones will get a global release in the near future, and it’s the Mi 8 Pro that will attract the most attention. Let’s take a look at that one first.

The Mi 8 Pro’s specification is very similar to the existing Xiaomi Mi 8, while adding some of the key tech seen in the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, which has the unfortunate side effect of making it look even more like the Apple iPhone XS. The main difference between the Mi 8 and the Mi 8 Pro is the addition of an in-display fingerprint sensor, which we’ve seen on several phones already, including the Vivo Nex S.

Xiaomi has abandoned the 3D face identification system on the front for a more conventional infrared system, but has not chosen to add a second fingerprint sensor for backup, like Huawei and Porsche Design did with the Mate RS. The face-unlock cam and the 20-megapixel selfie camera live in a notch above the 6.21-inch OLED screen, which has a 2248 x 1080 pixel resolution. Both rear cameras have 12 megapixels, and the phone has a Snapdragon 845 processor and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Perhaps the best news, if you liked the look of the Mi 8 Explorer, is Xiaomi will sell the Mi 8 Pro with the translucent rear panel. Whether what you’re seeing behind it is actually factual — there are question marks over component placement, and the overall neatness of the presentation — is irrelevant.

xiaomi mi 8 pro lite news dav
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer with translucent rear panel Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

We’ve seen the Mi 8 Explorer, and as you can see in the photo here, it looks fantastic. If the Mi 8 Pro looks as good, it’ll be the model to buy. It also comes in colorful blue and orangey red, each with a fetching gradient, making them very reminiscent of the best Huawei P20 Pro colors.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is a midrange phone with a Snapdragon 660 chip, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, a monster 24-megapixel selfie camera, and a lesser 12 megapixel/5 megapixel lens setup on the back. A traditional fingerprint sensor is also found on the rear panel, and the screen measures 6.26 inches with a 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution. The phone will also come in some bright gradient-style colors, as well as a more subdued gray.

xiaomi mi 8 pro lite news
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

To confuse everyone just a little more, the new Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite join not only the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer edition, but also a Mi 8 SE which has a smaller 5.88-inch screen, and a Snapdragon 710 processor. An international release for the existing Mi 8 phones is unlikely, however, and according to Xiaomi’s senior vice president Wang Xiang, the Pro and Lite will see a global release. Remember though, anyone wanting one in the U.S. will still have to import one.

Otherwise, expect to see the Mi 8 Pro and Lite on sale in China and Xiaomi’s growing international and European markets by the end of September. Prices are shockingly reasonable, with even the 8GB/128GB Mi 8 Pro coming in at around $525 when directly converted over from its Chinese price. The cheaper Mi 8 Lite tops out at around $290 for the 6GB/128GB version.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's our comparison of the most bezel-less designs among smartphones
Up Next

How to use Siri Shortcuts
casio g shock gbd 800 news
Wearables

Just $100 buys you this super tough — and very cool — G Shock fitness watch

Casio has announced a new Bluetooth-connected fitness watch in its G Shock line. The GBD-800 has an all-new digital display, fitness tracking technology, a classic G Shock look, and an attractive price.
Posted By Andy Boxall
bezel-less phones with highest screen-to-body ratio
Mobile

Find out how Apple's new iPhones measure up to the most bezel-less designs

As the smartphone industry marches toward a bezel-less future, we compare the shrinking bezels on the latest and greatest devices. Find out which manufacturers have the smallest bezels on their smartphone as we measure them side by side.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Mobile

Super Slow Motion and AR Emojis come to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 revamped the Note name as a follow-up to the failure that was the recalled Galaxy Note 7. The device boasts excellent specs for 2017, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone xs max hands on
Mobile

iPhone XS Max vs. iPhone 8 Plus vs. iPhone 7 Plus: The big guys clash

The iPhone XXSs Max may well be the best plus-sized phone Apple's ever made. But should you buy Apple's new and powerful iPhone, or the older (but still great) iPhone 8 Plus or Phone 7 Plus? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone XR
Mobile

Apple iPhone XR vs. iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 7 vs. iPhone 6s: Which is best for you?

If you don't want to pay top dollar for a flagship iPhone or you prefer a smaller handset, then you might look beyond the Xs series. We compare the new Xr with last year's iPhone 8, the iPhone 7, and the outgoing iPhone 6s to help you…
Posted By Simon Hill
family link
Mobile

Google’s Family Link expands globally, now works on more devices

Google's Family Link app makes it easier for parents to keep track of their kids' smartphone usage. They can restrict them from downloading apps, see which services they use the most, and more. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
android p review 9 pie feat
Mobile

Dozens of bite-sized features add up to a feast in Android 9.0 Pie

Google’s latest version of Android is here, and it’s called Android 9 Pie. We’ve been using it for the past few months on a Google Pixel to see how this flavor stacks up.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to set up and use memoji on iphone in hand
Mobile

Memoji in iOS 12 lets you create an avatar that looks and moves just like you

Apple's Memoji feature on iOS 12 allows you to send a customize Animoji that looks exactly like you. In comparison to other apps that allow you to make your own custom avatar, Memoji doesn't overcomplicate it.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
how to use the measure app in ios 12
Mobile

Here’s how to use Apple’s augmented reality Measure app in iOS 12

Included within iOS 12, the Measure app uses Apple's ARKit to measure objects and spaces in the real world with your camera. Using the app, you can measure a piece of furniture, the distance between points, and more.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google Play rewards system arrives in Japan, no sign of U.S. release yet

After some rumors, Google has finally revealed the existence of Google Play Points. But for now, it's only available in Japan, and there's no indication of when a U.S. or worldwide release is planned.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone x notch
Mobile

How to downgrade your iPhone or iPad from iOS 12 to iOS 11.4

Apple's iOS 12 may be the latest and greatest version of the mobile operating system, but perhaps it's not right for you right now. If that is the case, thankfully there are some ways to go back to iOS 11.4.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iOS 12
Mobile

Not sure about updating to iOS 12? Here are five reasons why you should

If you’re on the fence about whether to install iOS 12 or not, allow us to explain why the update is worthwhile. Here are five of our favorite features from Apple’s mobile platform.
Posted By Simon Hill
iOS 12
Mobile

Google Maps is available on Apple CarPlay with iOS 12

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The new OS comes along with tons of new capabilities from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts, here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman