10 most anticipated summer movies of 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025 Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – May 23, 2025 From the World of John Wick: Ballerina – June 6, 2025 The Life of Chuck – June 6, 2025 Elio – June 20, 2025 28 Years Later – June 20, 2025 Jurassic World Rebirth – July 2, 2025 Superman – July 11, 2025 The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25, 2025 The Naked Gun – August 1, 2025

Summer is just around the corner, meaning Hollywood is ready to roll out big-budget films to score at the box office. From May to September, audiences will be treated to exciting movies to enjoy with their friends and family.

While 2025 has already released some top-tier movies, many of the year’s best films have been saved for the sunny season. From IP-based blockbusters like Superman to new franchises like Elio, moviegoers should keep their eyes on these films in the coming months.

Thunderbolts* – May 2, 2025

This Marvel Cinematic Universe film will show Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova, and several other former Marvel villains teaming up to save the world from the superpowered Sentry after a black ops mission gone wrong.

Though Marvel movies have been a hit-or-miss lately, Thunderbolts* has been marketed as a dark and unique crossover centered around Earth’s Unlikeliest Heroes. Overall, it seems like this superhero movie may break the mold on several fronts and give the MCU the shot in the arm it needs as it continues to build up to Avengers: Doomsday.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – May 23, 2025

This massive spy film will conclude the story set in motion in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and quite possibly the story of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise). As Ethan and his team continue their quest to find and destroy the AI “Entity,” The Final Reckoning promises to deliver a huge, emotional adventure featuring more heart-pounding action and death-defying stunts.

While the franchise’s previous movie underperformed in theaters, Mission: Impossible remains one of the most popular movie franchises in the world, meaning countless audiences will surely choose to accept a ticket for its latest entry.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina – June 6, 2025

After the massive high that John Wick: Chapter 4 left the franchise on, this spinoff will continue to expand its world by following a new assassin (Ana de Armas) seeking vengeance for her father’s death.

Though Keanu Reeves won’t be leading this spinoff film, Ana de Armas has proven herself capable of leading this big-budget blockbuster. Ballerina should continue to deliver the franchise’s brand of meticulous, blood-pumping action and jaw-dropping imagery that has made it such a modern action juggernaut.

The Life of Chuck – June 6, 2025

Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Life of Chuck depicts the emotional life of Charles Krantz (Tom Hiddleston), culminating in the appearance of a mysterious billboard congratulating him on his 39 years of life. Since The Life of Chuck is a King adaptation, it goes without saying that the film has garnered much attention. The film received massive praise following its premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the TIFF People’s Choice Award.

Though director Mike Flanagan has broken from his traditional brand of horror seen in classics like Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House, he has reportedly delivered one of the best Stephen King adaptations yet. Also, the film’s distributor, Neon, has become extremely popular in recent years due to hits like Longlegs, Immaculate, Anora, and Parasite, meaning the film has received an extra dose of hype from audiences.

Elio – June 20, 2025

Once again, Disney and Pixar venture into the final frontier together, only this time, it will follow a young boy (Yonas Kibreab) as he gets abducted by aliens who mistake him for the ambassador of Earth and ends up navigating the weird and wonderful Communiverse.

Since it is Pixar’s first time exploring the world of intelligent aliens, Elio has already teased a vibrant and imaginative story in its trailers, showcasing the studio at its most creative. After Pixar broke box office records with Inside Out 2, this animation giant seems ready to wow audiences again with this brand-new adventure.

28 Years Later – June 20, 2025

Over 20 years after they resurrected the zombie franchise with 28 Days Later, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have returned with this long-awaited threequel. 28 Years Later will follow a group of people in an isolated community trying to survive against the infected decades after the Rage virus ravaged humanity.

The film’s haunting trailer has hyped up this sequel to be a dark, sprawling, and action-packed zombie epic, giving audiences more reasons to get excited about this movie.

Jurassic World Rebirth – July 2, 2025

Directed by Gareth Edwards (The Creator), Jurassic World Rebirth depicts an expedition into an old Jurassic Park lab site to recover some dino DNA, where several mutated dinosaurs threaten those who dare to set foot on their island. It seemed like the Jurassic World franchise had run out of steam with its third film, but given its massive popularity, it was all but guaranteed that people would line up for a sequel.

Nevertheless, Jurassic World Rebirth seems like it could present a fresh but familiar adventure to audiences, thanks to a new set of stars and some monstrous new dinosaurs.

Superman – July 11, 2025

Superman will introduce DC’s next Man of Steel as he struggles to battle Lex Luthor and countless other threats to the people of Earth. Superman is one of the most popular and influential characters in all of fiction, so many eyes have been locked on this new interpretation of the character. The trailers for the film have presented a lot for fans of Richard Donner and Zack Snyder’s Superman films, although the haters have been desperate to find excuses to rip on this film before it’s even released.

A lot hinges on Superman’s success, as it could make or break the new DC Universe. However, director James Gunn has proven himself a master of making superhero movies many times in the past, making this film the most highly anticipated film of the summer.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – July 25, 2025

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally introduce its new version of the Fantastic Four with this cosmic epic. Taking place outside the Sacred Timeline, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will follow Marvel’s First Family as they try to protect their version of Earth from being devoured by Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman has already developed enough prestige in the Marvel community by directing every episode of the hit Disney+ show WandaVision. Since the film promises to introduce iconic characters like Galactus, the Silver Surfer, and Doctor Doom, the latter of whom will be the MCU’s next big bad, this blockbuster is gearing up to be Marvel’s most thrilling film yet.

The Naked Gun – August 1, 2025

Actor Liam Neeson takes the mantle of Detective Frank Drebin (Junior) as the new face of the Naked Gun franchise. Given the original Naked Gun’s illustrious legacy, this reboot has a lot to live up to in 2025. However, the film is in good hands with director Akiva Schaffer (The Lonely Island) and producer Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy).

The Naked Gun‘s teaser features the hilarious meta and slapstick humor that made Leslie Nielsen’s films so beloved. Additionally, Liam Neeson straight-up flexed his skills as both an action star and a comedic actor, making this film a must-see cinematic event.