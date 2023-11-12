 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November

Christine Persaud
By

Action movies can get you amped up for a big day to come, or even out of a bad mood. They often feature high-speed chases, intense fight scenes, and maybe even a bit of sci-fi. They can be set just about anywhere and usually include great fight choreography and/or visual effects, sometimes even thought-provoking storylines when you dig deeper beneath the surface.

The best action movies on Prime Video include a diverse mix of titles, both old and new. When it comes to three action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November, they all include A-list casts and one even spawned a franchise that is going strong after two decades.

Recommended Videos

V For Vendetta (2006)

V For Vendetta (2005) Official Trailer #1 - Sc-Fi Thriller HD

Set in a fascist totalitarian regime, this dystopian political action movie from the Wachowskis stars Natalie Portman as a young woman caught up in the actions of a masked anarchist named V (Hugo Weaving). While V for Vendetta is, on the surface, a high-octane action flick, some believe that beneath the surface, it’s an allegory for government oppression.

Related

Based on the seminal DC Vertigo Comics limited series by Alan Moore, David Lloyd, and Tony Weare, V for Vendetta brings the story to life with stunning visuals and a fabulous cast. With controversial storylines touching on everything from homosexuality to Islamophobia and terrorism, the movie is one that sparks conversation once you finish immersing yourself in its visually striking, cool sci-fi dystopia.

Stream V for Vendetta on Prime Video.

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar Movie - Official Trailer

Combining sci-fi with action, Interstellar is another dystopian movie that follows a group of astronauts traveling through a wormhole to find a new home for humans. Earth has been plagued with famine and blight, and there’s no hope for survival there anymore.

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Matt Damon, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine, the Christopher Nolan-directed movie received five Academy Award nominations, winning one for Best Visual Effects. It has been applauded by astronomers for being scientifically accurate and for the close attention paid to the accuracy in discussions of depictions of theoretical astrophysics. Interstellar is a powerful movie in both visuals and themes and has only improved with time.

Stream Interstellar on Prime Video.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious Official Trailer #1 - (2001) HD

With a dozen movies in the growing franchise to date, The Fast and the Furious is the original that started it all. Starring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner along with Michelle Rodriguez as Letty and Jordana Brewster as Mia, the movie chronicles the high action of the world of illegal street racing in Los Angeles. When police officer Brian is sent in to work undercover with a group of street racers, believing them to be responsible for a heist, he discovers a world that might be far more fitting and exciting than his own.

Filled with tricked-out cars, high-speed chases, and action the entire way through, The Fast and the Furious is the reason the movies continued for two decades and counting. Relive the entertainment value of the first flick, which was a massive box office success more than 20 years ago and still holds up today.

Stream The Fast and the Furious on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in November
Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd in Moonlighting.

Are you looking for something new to watch on Hulu? Although the streamer is better known for its movie library, Hulu also has a great lineup of TV series and classic shows that just didn't get the accolades they deserved the first time.

This month, we're throwing the spotlight on one of the all-time great TV romantic comedy/drama/mystery series that has only recently gotten a streaming debut. We're also taking a look at the resurrection of a horror franchise, and a quirky Hulu original series by way of Canada. These are the three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in November.
Moonlighting (1985-1989)

Read more
3 underrated 1980s sci-fi TV shows you should watch in November
Scott Bakula in Quantum Leap.

By the 1980s, science fiction had become a much less niche proposition. Several major movies had proven that it was possible to make popular versions of these stories, and TV followed suit shortly after that.

While there were several immensely popular sci-fi series airing during this period, a few also fell under the radar. These three shows are perfect examples of why sci-fi storytelling became much more popular in the 1980s across a wide array of different formats, whether it was in the U.S. or the U.K.
Red Dwarf (1988)
Red Dwarf - Series 1 Trailer

Read more
3 comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in November
An alien from Mars uses some type of laser gun on Jack Nicholson's head in a scene from Mars Attacks!

There’s so much going on during the holiday season, from Thanksgiving prep to buying holiday gifts and gearing up for the end of the year. So, when you have time to sit, relax, and watch a movie, you probably want something lighthearted and fun. That’s where comedies come in.

There are three comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in November that you probably didn’t even know were available as part of your standard Amazon Prime subscription. Two of them are classics from the '80s and '90s that are must-watches if you've never seen them -- and even if you have. The third is a stand-up special from one of the best comedians of his generation.
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Mars Attacks! (1996) Official Trailer #1 - Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan Sci-Fi Comedy

Read more