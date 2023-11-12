3 action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Action movies can get you amped up for a big day to come, or even out of a bad mood. They often feature high-speed chases, intense fight scenes, and maybe even a bit of sci-fi. They can be set just about anywhere and usually include great fight choreography and/or visual effects, sometimes even thought-provoking storylines when you dig deeper beneath the surface.

The best action movies on Prime Video include a diverse mix of titles, both old and new. When it comes to three action movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November, they all include A-list casts and one even spawned a franchise that is going strong after two decades.

V For Vendetta (2006)

V For Vendetta (2005) Official Trailer #1 - Sc-Fi Thriller HD

Set in a fascist totalitarian regime, this dystopian political action movie from the Wachowskis stars Natalie Portman as a young woman caught up in the actions of a masked anarchist named V (Hugo Weaving). While V for Vendetta is, on the surface, a high-octane action flick, some believe that beneath the surface, it’s an allegory for government oppression.

Based on the seminal DC Vertigo Comics limited series by Alan Moore, David Lloyd, and Tony Weare, V for Vendetta brings the story to life with stunning visuals and a fabulous cast. With controversial storylines touching on everything from homosexuality to Islamophobia and terrorism, the movie is one that sparks conversation once you finish immersing yourself in its visually striking, cool sci-fi dystopia.

Stream V for Vendetta on Prime Video.

Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar Movie - Official Trailer

Combining sci-fi with action, Interstellar is another dystopian movie that follows a group of astronauts traveling through a wormhole to find a new home for humans. Earth has been plagued with famine and blight, and there’s no hope for survival there anymore.

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Matt Damon, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine, the Christopher Nolan-directed movie received five Academy Award nominations, winning one for Best Visual Effects. It has been applauded by astronomers for being scientifically accurate and for the close attention paid to the accuracy in discussions of depictions of theoretical astrophysics. Interstellar is a powerful movie in both visuals and themes and has only improved with time.

Stream Interstellar on Prime Video.

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious Official Trailer #1 - (2001) HD

With a dozen movies in the growing franchise to date, The Fast and the Furious is the original that started it all. Starring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner along with Michelle Rodriguez as Letty and Jordana Brewster as Mia, the movie chronicles the high action of the world of illegal street racing in Los Angeles. When police officer Brian is sent in to work undercover with a group of street racers, believing them to be responsible for a heist, he discovers a world that might be far more fitting and exciting than his own.

Filled with tricked-out cars, high-speed chases, and action the entire way through, The Fast and the Furious is the reason the movies continued for two decades and counting. Relive the entertainment value of the first flick, which was a massive box office success more than 20 years ago and still holds up today.

Stream The Fast and the Furious on Prime Video.

