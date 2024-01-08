It’s a new year, so it’s time to return to watching random movies at home. Something uplifting is what the doctor ordered, and that means when you snuggle up on the couch to watch a good movie, you might want to stick with a comedy.

Amazon Prime Video has great comedies, and the three comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in January are all recently released brand-new movies with impressive casts.

Freelance (2023)

John Cena has been making tons of movies alongside starring as Peacemaker in the Max series of the same name. Freelance is one of the latest, and while critics have panned the movie, fans of the wrestler-turned-actor are loving it, regardless of how corny it might be.

In the action comedy, he’s Mason Pettits, a medically discharged U.S. Army Special Forces member. Now, years later, he’s working as a lawyer but hates his job. When he is presented with the opportunity to work as personal security for a journalist named Claire (Spin Me Around‘s Alison Brie), he jumps. There’s one issue: he has to travel with her to interview the dictator Mason failed to assassinate.

As action-comedy tropes would suggest, Mason and Claire find themselves fighting villains and running for their lives on an adventure that turns out to be more than they expected. Interestingly, while Freelance has an abysmal 7% Rotten Tomatoes score, the audience score on the same review aggregator site is a respectable 77%. Bottom line: if you’re looking for a feel-good, fan-service movie and love Cena, Freelance will be right up your alley.

Freelance

Role Play (2023)

The Flight Attendant‘s Kaley Cuoco has impressed since the end of The Big Bang Theory, showing that she can play more than just a sarcastic woman with great one-liners. Her performances in both The Flight Attendant and Based on a True Story gave her tremendous credibility, which translates to this action thriller in which she stars alongside David Oyelowo.

The title is in reference to what married couple Emma (Cuoco) and Dave (Oyelowo) decide to do to spice things up in the bedroom. But in doing so, Dave discovers that there’s more to Emma than meets the eye. She’s not just a garden-variety suburban mom; she’s also a secret assassin for hire. Corny? Yes. Totally fun? Yes. For light viewing to ease you back into those darker shows to come, Role Play will help you disconnect and turn your brain off for an hour and a half.

Role Play

Bottoms (2023)

Created by Rachel Sennott, who had a recurring role in the failed series The Idol, Bottoms is a hilarious satirical teen comedy from last year. Two lesbian high school seniors PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edibiri) start their own fight club. At first, the purpose is to defend their actions when they purposely injured a mean quarterback, claiming it was practice for their feminist self-defense club. But they later realize a fight club is the perfect way to get the attention of the popular (and hot) cheerleaders.

Ironically, while the club is all about female empowerment, the ladies are only doing it to manipulate other women they want to bed. At its heart, however, Bottoms has a deeper message to deliver and accomplishes it in the most cleverly satirical way possible.

Bottoms

