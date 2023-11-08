 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in November

Christine Persaud
By

There’s so much going on during the holiday season, from Thanksgiving prep to buying holiday gifts and gearing up for the end of the year. So, when you have time to sit, relax, and watch a movie, you probably want something lighthearted and fun. That’s where comedies come in.

There are three comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in November that you probably didn’t even know were available as part of your standard Amazon Prime subscription. Two of them are classics from the ’80s and ’90s that are must-watches if you’ve never seen them — and even if you have. The third is a stand-up special from one of the best comedians of his generation.

Recommended Videos

Mars Attacks! (1996)

Mars Attacks! (1996) Official Trailer #1 - Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan Sci-Fi Comedy

Jack Nicholson plays a dual role in this hilarious Tim Burton comic sci-fi movie with an incredible supporting cast that includes Glenn Close, Annette Bening, then-current James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michael J. Fox — the list goes on. The movie is about aliens from Mars that are heading toward Earth and the various reactions as society and the government plan for their arrival.

Related

Nicholson plays President James Dale, as well as Art Land, the owner of a casino. Using computer animation to create the Martians, Mars Attacks! isn’t as visually captivating as movies made in subsequent decades with the most current VFX technology. The movie also received mixed reviews. But Mars Attacks! has become a cult classic and the all-star cast list, many at the height of their careers at the time, makes it worth the watch.

Stream Mars Attacks! on Prime Video.

UHF (1989)

UHF Official Trailer #1 - Kevin McCarthy Movie (1989) HD

If you love “Weird Al” Yankovic, UHF is exactly what you might think it would be like — a movie interpretation of the same stylings Yankovic delivers in his music. He stars as George Newman, a dreamer who winds up managing a low-budget TV station. Somehow, the strange programming he runs on the station attracts big audiences, thanks in part to the janitor-turned-children’s TV host Stanley (Michael Richardson), who is part of the lineup.

UHF didn’t get the attention it deserved when it was released, largely due to coming out in theaters at the same time as several blockbuster movies like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Ghostbusters II, Batman, and Dead Poets Society. However, it has since become a cult classic, especially since hard copies are tough to find nowadays. That’s even more reason to stream it while you can.

Stream UHF on Prime Video.

George Carlin: You Are All Diseased (2003)

George Carlin on stage with a mic pointing a finger and wincing his face in a scene from George Carlin: You Are All Diseased.
HBO

George Carlin was one of the best, most influential stand-up comedians of his generation. This stand-up special was recorded for HBO in 1999, nearly a decade before his death in 2008. Hhis 12th HBO special, George Carlin: You Are All Diseased, was taped in front of a live studio audience and features some of the seasoned comedian’s best material.

True to his style, no topics are off limits, from airport security to germs, cigars, children, parenting, religion, and more. This special isn’t for the politically correct, but if you want to see stand-up from one of the men who has influenced many comedians who have hit the scene since, George Carlin: You Are All Diseased is a master class in how it’s done.

Stream George Carlin: You Are All Diseased on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 action movies on Paramount+ you need to watch in November
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell turn around in a small car, looking concerned.

It has to be somewhat discouraging for Paramount+ subscribers to see so many of the best action movies, and the best movies in general, go straight to the higher tiers of Paramount+ with Showtime. Here at Digital Trends, we're firm believers in the idea that these movies should be available to every subscriber regardless of tiers. So our picks for the three best action movies on Paramount+ are available on all tiers.

This month's picks include one of the biggest action movies from last summer, a Best Picture winner at the Oscars, and a retelling of a real-life story. These are the three action movies on Paramount+ that you need to watch in November.
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

Read more
3 underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November
Kevin Bacon with just a skin and no eyes in a scene from Hollow Man.

Every month, new movies come to Prime Video. Others also leave the streaming service, so you might find yourself in the “get them while they’re hot” mode, desparate to watch a film before it’s no longer available. Conversely, you might not even realize a movie has been added that you have been meaning to watch.

What is it about those movies that were never on your radar to begin with, but are right up your alley now? We have lined up three underrated movies on Prime Video you need to watch in November, including a visually stunning sci-fi horror movie, a thrilling psychological thriller, and a cute rom-com.
Hollow Man (2000)
Hollow Man (2000) Official Trailer 1 - Kevin Bacon Movie

Read more
3 underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in November
Invincible on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of high-profile shows. Most recently, these include Gen V, a critically praised spinoff of The Boys, and Upload, which concludes its third season this month. But there are other shows, new and older, that sometimes fly under the radar.

What about an exciting hidden gem to check out that maybe your friends and family haven’t seen yet? Check out these three underrated shows on Prime Video you need to watch in November.
Romancero
? Romancero ? | Tráiler oficial | Prime Video España

Read more