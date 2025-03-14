Don’t let these 3 hidden March 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar

Table of Contents Table of Contents Deli Boys (March 6) The Residence (March 20) The Studio (March 26)

Every month, there’s always one, maybe two, new shows that get all the attention. Sometimes, it’s a popular show returning with a new season. This March, many less high-profile shows are flying under the radar. You might have heard of these shows but weren’t quite sure what they were about or even if they’re worth watching.

We suspect that you’ll be pleasantly surprised if you give any of these shows your time. Check out an episode or two, and it will likely lead to binging the whole thing. Two of the three series release all season one episodes at once, while the third will tease you with the first two episodes this month. What are these three hidden March 2025 streaming TV shows you shouldn’t let fly under your radar? Have a look.

Deli Boys (March 6)

Already receiving rave reviews, Deli Boys is a hilarious comedy about two Pakistani American brothers, Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh), who discover that their father was much more than a convenience store owner. When he suddenly passes, the brothers discover that dear Dad was actually embroiled in a life of crime.

If they don’t want to lose everything their family has worked for, they need to take over as the new crime bosses. But this is not a life they know anything about. As one of the most anticipated Hulu shows of 2025, Deli Boys’ first season delights thanks to its clever one-liners, talented cast, and bizarre storylines.

Stream Deli Boys on Hulu.

The Residence (March 20)

The best way to describe The Residence is that it’s like Knives Out in the White House with a gender-swapped Benoit Blanc-like character. The lead is Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), an equally eccentric yet brilliant detective who consults with the local police. When the White House chief usher, A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito in a role that was originally supposed to be played by the late Andre Braugher), winds up dead, she’s called in to investigate. A state dinner is going on downstairs with officials from Australia, and Cupp orders that no one leave until she questions all 140+ people present.

The Residence is plenty of fun, mixing the usual whodunit formula with Shonda Rhimes’ unique creative flair that will keep you guessing from one episode, even a moment, to the next. Aduba is perfect as Cupp, who combines an oddball personality — including repeatedly birdwatching in the middle of a murder case — with a subtle sarcasm. Through it all, however, she throws down astute observations that teach everyone she knows exactly what she’s doing, even if it doesn’t look like it. If you love the whodunit genre, The Residence won’t disappoint.

Stream The Residence on Netflix.

The Studio (March 26)

One of Apple TV+’s quieter new show releases is The Studio, which has gotten overwhelmingly positive reception in early reviews. Seth Rogen created and stars in this comedy as Matt Remick, a man who longs to run a Hollywood studio. When he finally realizes this dream, however, the reality of the complicated balancing act of managing budgets, changing economic and societal times, corporate demands, and eccentric actors sinks in.

The Studio has an incredible cast that includes Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn. There’s also a rotating selection of guest stars playing exaggerated versions of themselves to add to the Hollywood feel, from Zac Efron to Martin Scorsese. Early reviews already give The Studio a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, with Slant Magazine’s Ross McIndoe singling out the dark and “more than a little pointed” comedy as the highlight.

Stream The Studio on Apple TV+.