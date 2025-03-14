 Skip to main content
Don’t let these 3 hidden March 2025 streaming TV shows fly under your radar

By
A woman with her hand on a man's neck who is lying dead on the ground as she looks up and others look on in the doorway behind her in The Residence.
Jessica Brooks / Netflix

Every month, there’s always one, maybe two, new shows that get all the attention. Sometimes, it’s a popular show returning with a new season. This March, many less high-profile shows are flying under the radar. You might have heard of these shows but weren’t quite sure what they were about or even if they’re worth watching.

We suspect that you’ll be pleasantly surprised if you give any of these shows your time. Check out an episode or two, and it will likely lead to binging the whole thing. Two of the three series release all season one episodes at once, while the third will tease you with the first two episodes this month. What are these three hidden March 2025 streaming TV shows you shouldn’t let fly under your radar? Have a look.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, the best shows on Max, and best shows on Disney+

Deli Boys (March 6)

Already receiving rave reviews, Deli Boys is a hilarious comedy about two Pakistani American brothers, Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj (Saagar Shaikh), who discover that their father was much more than a convenience store owner. When he suddenly passes, the brothers discover that dear Dad was actually embroiled in a life of crime.

If they don’t want to lose everything their family has worked for, they need to take over as the new crime bosses. But this is not a life they know anything about. As one of the most anticipated Hulu shows of 2025, Deli Boys’ first season delights thanks to its clever one-liners, talented cast, and bizarre storylines.

Stream Deli Boys on Hulu.

The Residence (March 20)

The best way to describe The Residence is that it’s like Knives Out in the White House with a gender-swapped Benoit Blanc-like character. The lead is Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), an equally eccentric yet brilliant detective who consults with the local police. When the White House chief usher, A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito in a role that was originally supposed to be played by the late Andre Braugher), winds up dead, she’s called in to investigate. A state dinner is going on downstairs with officials from Australia, and Cupp orders that no one leave until she questions all 140+ people present.

The Residence is plenty of fun, mixing the usual whodunit formula with Shonda Rhimes’ unique creative flair that will keep you guessing from one episode, even a moment, to the next. Aduba is perfect as Cupp, who combines an oddball personality — including repeatedly birdwatching in the middle of a murder case — with a subtle sarcasm. Through it all, however, she throws down astute observations that teach everyone she knows exactly what she’s doing, even if it doesn’t look like it. If you love the whodunit genre, The Residence won’t disappoint.

Stream The Residence on Netflix. 

The Studio (March 26)

One of Apple TV+’s quieter new show releases is The Studio, which has gotten overwhelmingly positive reception in early reviews. Seth Rogen created and stars in this comedy as Matt Remick, a man who longs to run a Hollywood studio. When he finally realizes this dream, however, the reality of the complicated balancing act of managing budgets, changing economic and societal times, corporate demands, and eccentric actors sinks in.

The Studio has an incredible cast that includes Catherine O’Hara, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, and Kathryn Hahn. There’s also a rotating selection of guest stars playing exaggerated versions of themselves to add to the Hollywood feel, from Zac Efron to Martin Scorsese. Early reviews already give The Studio a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, with Slant Magazine’s Ross McIndoe singling out the dark and “more than a little pointed” comedy as the highlight.

Stream The Studio on Apple TV+. 

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 great BritBox shows you should watch in March 2025
Luther

The United States went to war for its independence, but that doesn't mean there aren't some things the Brits got right. One of them was definitely TV, which is made under an entirely different system in the U.K., which leads to a different kind of TV show.
Thankfully, BritBox provides access to all these shows from the comfort of the United States. If you're looking for one worth putting on this month, we've got you covered with three excellent titles that should be just what you need.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.
Douglas Is Cancelled (2024)
Douglas is Cancelled | Official Trailer | SkyShowtime
A show explicitly about our modern obsession with cancel culture might seem like a turn-off, but Douglas Is Cancelled understands exactly how to play with audience expectations. Following a news anchor who makes an off-color joke at a wedding and finds that his life slowly unravels, the series is not at all what you'd expect it to be.
Anchored by two brilliant central performances from Hugh Bonneville and Karen Gillan, the series is about cancel culture. Additionally, it also focuses on all the things men can and have gotten away with and how difficult it becomes to hold them accountable.
You can watch Douglas Is Cancelled on BritBox. 
The Tower (2021-2024)
The Tower - Trailer - ITV
One of many British crime series, but one that comes with a fairly explicit examination of policing itself, The Tower follows the aftermath of the death of a long-serving British policeman and a teenage girl, both of whom fall off the top of a London high-rise.
The lead detective on the case must figure out what happened in this case and how it connects to both class and the role of police in the 21st century. The Tower's combination of mystery and social commentary makes it one of the most intriguing British shows of the past few years.
You can watch The Tower on BritBox. 
Luther (2010-2019)
Luther: The Fallen Sun | Official Trailer | Netflix
Luther is a great detective drama, but just as crucially, it's an important reminder of Idris Elba's compelling screen presence. Over the course of five seasons, Luther follows its titular character as he reckons with humanity's dark underbelly as he investigates grisly murder after grisly murder.
Highly intelligent but often impulsive, Luther works to balance his personal life with his professional life, understanding that when you work on bleak things, the two can bleed together. Elba became a movie star over the course of making this show, but Luther plays to every single one of his strengths.
You can watch Luther on BritBox.

Read more
March Madness 2025: Conference tournament schedule, dates, live streams
Logo for NCAA March Madness.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans. Welcome to March Madness. College basketball will take center stage this March for the NCAA Tournament. 68 teams will enter the tournament, but only one can cut down the nets in San Antonio. Which program will be the last team standing? Before the NCAA Tournament begins next week, the field must be determined.
Automatic bids will be handed out all week to teams that win their conference. Many of the biggest conferences will play their championship games this weekend, including the Big East, ACC, Big 10, and SEC. View the schedule for conference tournament week, including information about the dates, times, and live streams.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Schedule: Conference tournament schedule
https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB/status/1899670467239178271
American Athletic start time, channel, and live stream

Dates: March 12-16
Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU
Stream: ,

Read more
Daniel Craig eyeing role in Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie
Daniel Craig leans up against a wall.

Daniel Craig could be joining the Narnia franchise.

Per Deadline, Craig is eyeing a role in Greta Gerwig's The Chronicles of Narnia feature film adaptation for Netflix. It is unknown if Craig will join the cast, but he does "hold the offer."

Read more