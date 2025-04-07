3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Picture This (2025) Two Night Stand (2014) Upload (2020-)

Rom-coms get a bad reputation. Critics pick them apart, calling them corny and predictable. But this is precisely what fans love about the genre. It’s usually spoon-fed happiness, and we eat it up with delight and ask for second helpings. You can throw on a classic rom-com you have watched a million times, know exactly how it ends, but still love it all the same. Likewise, even if you can tell right from the get-go how the story will end with a new rom-com, it doesn’t matter. The journey is what’s so entertaining.

If you’re looking for something lighthearted to watch this month, these three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025 are solid options.

Picture This (2025)

While at a party, struggling photographer Pia (Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley) agrees to go on five blind dates, with a plan for one of the men to become the love of her life. She’s up to the challenge because, as the story in Picture This goes, she must marry to inherit the family jewel. However, her series of suitors turns out to be anything but husband-worthy.

Based on the movie Five Blind Dates, this British rom-com takes its own unique, modern spin on the story. There’s a level of both fun and intensity as you root for Pia to meet someone, anyone, who isn’t a total dud before the experiment’s time is up.

Two Night Stand (2014)

Forget the less-than-stellar reviews. The reason to watch Two Night Stand is to see a young Miles Teller. So, if you’re a fan of his work now, you’ll want to compare him as an actor from more than a decade ago. In this movie, he’s Alec, a young man who has a one-night stand with Megan (Lio Tipton) after meeting on a dating website. Things get awkward the next morning when a dangerous blizzard means Megan is stuck at his place. So, they start dissecting what went wrong with their night and decide to try again.

The situation gets complicated from there in Two Night Stand, as it often does with rom-coms. Now that Teller has made a name for himself in blockbuster movies like Top Gun: Maverick, you’ll delight in looking back at some of his earlier work. As far as rom-coms go, this one has an interesting premise and is one to check off your list.

Upload (2020-)

Upload is a series with three seasons under its belt, a fourth and final one coming soon. A sci-fi comedy drama, it’s also a romance story about Nathan (Robbie Amell), a promising young coder who gets into a tragic car accident. Just before he perishes, his girlfriend has his body uploaded to a lavish afterlife community so his consciousness can live on. It seems like paradise, but it’s really a version of the same heavily commercialized, class-based world he used to live in. Plus, now Nathan is stuck between his materialistic girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), who is basically paying to keep him alive (and in a high-end community), and Nora (Andy Allo), his human handler with whom he’s falling in love.

Upload is one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video. Its satirical handling of our obsession with tech and depiction of economic inequality, even in the digital afterlife, makes it thought-provoking, too. Plus, the presentation of a future world where no one ever has to die raises existential questions as much as it makes you laugh. Upload is mostly funny with romantic interludes that offer a nice, sweet break from the wildly futuristic ride.

