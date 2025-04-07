 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025

By
A man and woman smiling playfully at one another in Picture This.
Amazon Prime Video

Rom-coms get a bad reputation. Critics pick them apart, calling them corny and predictable. But this is precisely what fans love about the genre. It’s usually spoon-fed happiness, and we eat it up with delight and ask for second helpings. You can throw on a classic rom-com you have watched a million times, know exactly how it ends, but still love it all the same. Likewise, even if you can tell right from the get-go how the story will end with a new rom-com, it doesn’t matter. The journey is what’s so entertaining.

If you’re looking for something lighthearted to watch this month, these three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025 are solid options. 

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Picture This (2025)

While at a party, struggling photographer Pia (Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley) agrees to go on five blind dates, with a plan for one of the men to become the love of her life. She’s up to the challenge because, as the story in Picture This goes, she must marry to inherit the family jewel. However, her series of suitors turns out to be anything but husband-worthy.

Based on the movie Five Blind Dates, this British rom-com takes its own unique, modern spin on the story. There’s a level of both fun and intensity as you root for Pia to meet someone, anyone, who isn’t a total dud before the experiment’s time is up.

Stream Picture This on Amazon Prime Video. 

Two Night Stand (2014)

Forget the less-than-stellar reviews. The reason to watch Two Night Stand is to see a young Miles Teller. So, if you’re a fan of his work now, you’ll want to compare him as an actor from more than a decade ago. In this movie, he’s Alec, a young man who has a one-night stand with Megan (Lio Tipton) after meeting on a dating website. Things get awkward the next morning when a dangerous blizzard means Megan is stuck at his place. So, they start dissecting what went wrong with their night and decide to try again.

The situation gets complicated from there in Two Night Stand, as it often does with rom-coms. Now that Teller has made a name for himself in blockbuster movies like Top Gun: Maverick, you’ll delight in looking back at some of his earlier work. As far as rom-coms go, this one has an interesting premise and is one to check off your list.

Stream Two Night Stand on Amazon Prime Video. 

Upload (2020-)

Upload is a series with three seasons under its belt, a fourth and final one coming soon. A sci-fi comedy drama, it’s also a romance story about Nathan (Robbie Amell), a promising young coder who gets into a tragic car accident. Just before he perishes, his girlfriend has his body uploaded to a lavish afterlife community so his consciousness can live on. It seems like paradise, but it’s really a version of the same heavily commercialized, class-based world he used to live in. Plus, now Nathan is stuck between his materialistic girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), who is basically paying to keep him alive (and in a high-end community), and Nora (Andy Allo), his human handler with whom he’s falling in love.

Upload is one of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.  Its satirical handling of our obsession with tech and depiction of economic inequality, even in the digital afterlife, makes it thought-provoking, too. Plus, the presentation of a future world where no one ever has to die raises existential questions as much as it makes you laugh. Upload is mostly funny with romantic interludes that offer a nice, sweet break from the wildly futuristic ride. 

Stream Upload on Amazon Prime Video. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in March 2025 you have to watch
Will Smith and Gene Hackman side by side in an elevator, both looking angry in Enemy of the State.

Every month, movies come and go on Amazon Prime Video. You might find something you want to watch one month only to realize that it’s already gone the next. This isn’t to say that every movie has a 30-day shelf life. Many movies on Amazon Prime Video are available for much longer, sometimes years. But how do you know? You don’t, unless you check for warnings that a movie is leaving soon (which aren't always there). That's a lot of work. So let us do it for you.
With this selection of five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in March 2025, we’re highlighting several fantastic films worth watching before they’re gone. One is a great movie to watch if you want to honor the late, great Gene Hackman; it's one of his best films from the late '90s.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Enemy of the State (1998)
Enemy of the State (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
Sadly, we lost Gene Hackman this year, one of the greatest actors of our time. Relive one of his many great movies, Enemy of the State, in which he stars alongside Will Smith. Hackman is Edward “Brill” Lyle, a talented surveillance expert who frequently works with labor lawyer Robert Clayton Dean (Smith). When Dean finds himself in hot water while working a case against a mob boss that involves the NSA and threatens citizens, he reaches out to Brill for help.
The chemistry between Hackman and Smith is solid in Enemy of the State. The movie was a box office success and earned positive reviews, with critics lauding its writing, direction, and the talented lead cast. If you're looking for a good Hackman film to remember his fantastic film legacy, this one is a good choice before it's gone from the streamer.

Stream Enemy of the State on Amazon Prime Video.
Rampage (2018)
RAMPAGE - OFFICIAL TRAILER 1 [HD]
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might be making appearances in WWE right now, but he’s still one of the biggest action movie stars with an impressive resume of films, including this one. A sci-fi monster movie, Rampage is about a pathogen that escapes from a space station and makes its way to George (motion captured by Jason Liles), a rare gorilla who grows larger and more menacing. His human friend Davis (Johnson), a former Special Forces soldier who saved George from poachers, must now work with doctor Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris), who originally developed the pathogen, to try and save George from government capture.
While Rampage received mixed reviews, it was a box-office success. Classify this one as a popcorn flick to watch on a lazy night at home when you just want to turn your brain off and be entertained with stunning visuals and thrilling action sequences.

Read more
Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week (March 2025)
The Royal Tenenbaums

Prioritizing what to watch is one of the great challenges of the modern streaming age. Streaming puts an entire world of movies at your fingertips, and one of the best ways to decide which ones to watch is to select from the movies that will be leaving a given service soon.

The Royal Tenenbaums is set to leave Amazon Prime Video at the end of March, which is why now is the perfect time to check out one of Gene Hackman's great screen performances. Directed by Wes Anderson, the movie follows a family of child geniuses as they gather as adults following the news that their father is sick. Here are three reasons you should check it out:

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (March 14-16)
Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman in Crimson Tide.

If you've ever found yourself scrolling through Amazon Prime Video in search of something good to watch, then you've likely experienced the sensation of decision paralysis that goes along with that scrolling and wondered whether you'll ever find that perfect movie.

If you'd like to avoid wasting all that time, then we've got you covered. We've pulled together three of the best movies currently streaming on Prime Video, each representing a different genre.

Read more