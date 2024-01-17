Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Prime Video premiered some wonderful original TV shows in 2023, but did you know that you can also watch 2023 shows from other networks and streaming services on Amazon Prime Video? One of the beauties of Amazon Prime Video is that it offers content from a variety of other networks and streamers.

One of the underrated 2023 TV shows on Prime Video you need to watch in 2024, for example, actually hails from AMC, but it’s available to stream if you have a Prime Video subscription. The other two are indeed Amazon originals. Have a look and see which one suits you this month.

Lucky Hank (2023)

Lucky Hank Official Trailer (Starring Bob Odenkirk) | AMC+

If you loved Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, you’ll want to check him out in Lucky Hank. Despite receiving positive reviews, Lucky Hank was canceled after a single season on AMC, which suggests that it just didn’t pull in the viewership numbers needed for a renewal. The black comedy-drama stars Odenkirk as the titular character, an English department chairman of an underfunded college in Pennsylvania.

Hank is in the throes of suffering a midlife crisis, and teetering on full-blown meltdown as he navigates the challenges of his chaotic personal and professional life. Called relatable, mild, and charming by critics, and praised for its witty dialogue and, of course, Odenkirk’s performance, Lucky Hank is worth watching even if you know the story won’t continue.

Stream Lucky Hank on Prime Video.

Swarm (2023)

Swarm - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Despite being nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star Dominique Fishback, the Amazon original series Swarm hasn’t gotten the mainstream recognition it deserves. The satirical comedy/horror/thriller miniseries, co-created by Donald Glover, is about a young woman who becomes obsessed with a pop star.

Dre (Fishback) is more than just a member of The Swarm, the name given to extreme fans of Beyoncé-like pop star Ni’Jah (Nirine S. Brown). Her obsession goes dark, even murderous, as Dre is unable to separate her fictional reality from the real world. Swarm is a cautionary tale about toxic fandom delivered in fun, albeit bloody fashion.

Stream Swarm on Prime Video.

Payback (2023)

Payback | Trailer | BritBox

In this six-part British crime show, a woman gets entangled in the police investigation of a dangerous crime boss. Lexie (Morven Christie) is an average housewife whose life is upended when her husband is killed in what appears to be a random attack. It’s later revealed that it was anything but.

Payback is a character-driven story about a woman caught between an organized crime gang and the police and who is dealing with the repercussions of her late husband’s financial crimes. The BritBox original series, created by Debbie O’Malley (Call the Midwife, Harlots) and executive produced by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Bodyguard), is tense and gripping. Payback has yet to get an official second season renewal, but season 1 will keep you highly entertained.

Stream Payback on Prime Video.

