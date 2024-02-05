3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February

Unless a hot new movie was just released in theaters or via streaming, the biggest question for movie night is often what to watch. One person might be in the mood for a particular type of movie, while someone else wants another genre. It’s either compromise or roll the dice and pick something neither person has chosen but is worth the surprise.

You could scroll through the menu of movies on a streaming service with your eyes closed and watch wherever it lands when you say “stop.” Or you could take our advice and consider these three underrated movies on Prime Video.

The Underdoggs (2024)

The Underdoggs - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Snoop Dogg has come a long way from being a foul-mouthed rapper with albums covered with “explicit lyrics” stickers that made kids hide them from their parents to a multi-faceted entertainer who does cooking shows with Martha Stewart. The Underdoggs is his latest acting project, where Snoop stars as Jaycen, a man who decides to coach a youth football team to fulfill his community service requirements.

Knowing that Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is heavily involved in his kids’ sports in real life brings a new perspective to The Underdoggs, even if it’s still a predictable sports comedy drama. There’s no denying that Snoop captivates every time a camera is on him. It’s the type of story you’ve seen again and again since The Bad News Bears, but the heartwarming, feel-good nature never gets old.

Stream The Underdoggs on Amazon Prime Video.

Harry Brown (2009)

Harry Brown - Official Trailer!

Harry Brown received criticism for heavy violence, but considering that some of the most popular movies and TV shows today feature gruesomely violent scenes far beyond anything in Harry Brown, this movie deserves another watch. In a story that’s been told time and time again, it’s about a skilled but now retired Marine who wreaks havoc on a group of criminals when they murder his friend. Harry, played by Academy Award winner Michael Caine, becomes a vigilante of sorts, hellbent on ridding the world of these vile people.

Once a Marine, always a Marine. Harry might have been out of the game for some time, but his instincts and skills immediately return when his back is against the wall. Circumstance awakens something in him. Not surprisingly, Caine is praised for his portrayal. If you like movies like John Wick and Gran Torino and shows like Jack Reacher and The Old Man, check out Harry Brown.

Stream Harry Brown on Amazon Prime Video.

Hoodlum (1997)

Hoodlum Official Trailer #1 - Laurence Fishburne Movie (1997) HD

Travel all the way back to 1930s Harlem in Hoodlum, a crime drama that retells the Italian/Jewish mafia war against the Black gangsters in Harlem. Laurence Fishburne tackles the role of Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson, Tim Roth is Dutch Schultz, and Andy Garcia is Lucky Luciano. The story begins when Bumpy returns home after a long stay in prison, only to discover that another mobster has taken control of his territory.

The story, chronicled in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem (recently renewed for a fourth season), received criticism for its historical inaccuracies. But as an entertaining look at what Harlem was and perhaps even what it could have been, Hoodlum’s A-list cast really brings these characters to life.

Stream Hoodlum on Amazon Prime Video.

