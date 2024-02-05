 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 underrated movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February

Christine Persaud
By

Unless a hot new movie was just released in theaters or via streaming, the biggest question for movie night is often what to watch. One person might be in the mood for a particular type of movie, while someone else wants another genre. It’s either compromise or roll the dice and pick something neither person has chosen but is worth the surprise.

You could scroll through the menu of movies on a streaming service with your eyes closed and watch wherever it lands when you say “stop.” Or you could take our advice and consider these three underrated movies on Prime Video.

Recommended Videos

The Underdoggs (2024)

The Underdoggs - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Snoop Dogg has come a long way from being a foul-mouthed rapper with albums covered with “explicit lyrics” stickers that made kids hide them from their parents to a multi-faceted entertainer who does cooking shows with Martha Stewart. The Underdoggs is his latest acting project, where Snoop stars as Jaycen, a man who decides to coach a youth football team to fulfill his community service requirements.

Related

Knowing that Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is heavily involved in his kids’ sports in real life brings a new perspective to The Underdoggs, even if it’s still a predictable sports comedy drama. There’s no denying that Snoop captivates every time a camera is on him. It’s the type of story you’ve seen again and again since The Bad News Bears, but the heartwarming, feel-good nature never gets old.

Stream The Underdoggs on Amazon Prime Video.

Harry Brown (2009)

Harry Brown - Official Trailer!

Harry Brown received criticism for heavy violence, but considering that some of the most popular movies and TV shows today feature gruesomely violent scenes far beyond anything in Harry Brown, this movie deserves another watch. In a story that’s been told time and time again, it’s about a skilled but now retired Marine who wreaks havoc on a group of criminals when they murder his friend. Harry, played by Academy Award winner Michael Caine, becomes a vigilante of sorts, hellbent on ridding the world of these vile people.

Once a Marine, always a Marine. Harry might have been out of the game for some time, but his instincts and skills immediately return when his back is against the wall. Circumstance awakens something in him. Not surprisingly, Caine is praised for his portrayal. If you like movies like John Wick and Gran Torino and shows like Jack Reacher and The Old Man, check out Harry Brown.

Stream Harry Brown on Amazon Prime Video.

Hoodlum (1997)

Hoodlum Official Trailer #1 - Laurence Fishburne Movie (1997) HD

Travel all the way back to 1930s Harlem in Hoodlum, a crime drama that retells the Italian/Jewish mafia war against the Black gangsters in Harlem. Laurence Fishburne tackles the role of Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson, Tim Roth is Dutch Schultz, and Andy Garcia is Lucky Luciano. The story begins when Bumpy returns home after a long stay in prison, only to discover that another mobster has taken control of his territory.

The story, chronicled in the Epix series Godfather of Harlem (recently renewed for a fourth season), received criticism for its historical inaccuracies. But as an entertaining look at what Harlem was and perhaps even what it could have been, Hoodlum’s A-list cast really brings these characters to life.

Stream Hoodlum on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 underrated 2023 movies on Prime Video you need to watch in 2024
Nicholas Hoult stands in a club in Renfield.

Another year may have come and gone, but that also means that the wealth of streaming content has only grown. For avid cinephiles and bingers of the latest serial dramas and epics, the feast is incredible these days. The various streaming platforms continue to vie for relevancy, which ultimately ensures that there is never a famine as far as entertainment offerings are concerned.

The e-commerce giant Amazon continues to claim a significant slice of the streaming market with excellent exclusive series including Reacher, The Boys, The Marvelous Miss Maisel, Invincible, and countless others. But what about films? The good folks behind Amazon Prime Video continue to corral Hollywood productions for the platform's library. In fact, a few 2023 films that have landed on Prime Video, and you owe it to yourself to check them out in 2024.
Knock At The Cabin (2023)

Read more
The best free movies on YouTube right now (February 2024)
10 Cloverfield Lane

Trying to stick to a budget in 2024? Streaming services have shot up in price so much that the best free movies on YouTube are now more appealing than ever. YouTube's considerable library of ad-supported free movies and TV shows is available to all users, so you can access quality content without breaking the bank.

That said, there isn't exactly a lot of quality content, and the collection changes considerably every month. That's why we're here. We keep track of the collection to showcase the best free movies on YouTube in this monthly roundup.
Looking for more stuff you can watch for free? Check out our guides to the best free shows on YouTube and the best sites for watching free movies online.

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (February 2024)
Snoop Dogg in The Underdoggs.

Love may be in the air for Valentine's Day later this month, but Amazon Prime Video's big original movie of the week, The Underdoggs, isn't really a romance film. But there a lot more rom-com in Yesterday, which is also back on Prime Video with the music of the Beatles and a touch of fantasy. If that's not enough romance for you, Prime Video still has Mr. and Mrs. Smith and The Other Zoey from last month, as well as an eclectic lineup of films.

If you want the top choices among everything new on Prime Video, then keep checking back here every Friday morning for the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now. It's the easiest way to get the most out of Prime Video.

Read more