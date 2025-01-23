5 great TV shows you need to watch in February 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Cobra Kai season 6C (February 13) The White Lotus season 3 (February 16) Reacher season 3 (February 20) Surface season 2 (February 21) Suits: L.A. (February 23)

February is when we find out if we should expect six more weeks of winter thanks to the adorably insightful groundhog. It’s also the month of romance with Valentine’s Day and a time when we are finally getting back into the groove of a new year. It’s also when plenty of new TV shows premiere and exciting ones return with new seasons.

Not sure what to watch this month? Shows like Invincible and Shoresy are returning. But beyond those, we have highlighted five great TV shows you need to watch in February 2025. One is a spin-off of an older show that received a second life when new fans caught wind of it years later on Netflix. Another marks the end of an era as the final batch of episodes for a long-running favorite guilty pleasure finally premieres.

Cobra Kai season 6C (February 13)

It all comes down to these final episodes. Fans of The Karate Kid fell in love with Cobra Kai when it premiered on YouTube Red (now YouTube Premium) in 2018, but the show really hit its stride when it was acquired by Netflix in 2020. A corny guilty pleasure, Cobra Kai is an easy binge-watch thanks to the short episodes and easily palatable storylines. The series split its final season into three parts, and the third and final one will wrap up the story.

The story begins when long-time rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) run into one another 30 years after that epic crane kick defeat. Their rivalry kickstarts once again when they both decide to open rival dojos for new students. The focus shifts to a new generation of students, and in season six, they are in Barcelona to attend the prestigious Sekai-Taikai tournament. Fans are excited to see how the story ends, knowing it will pick up again (sort of) with the upcoming film Karate Kid: Legends, which will star Macchio alongside Jackie Chan. Bittersweet since the story is wrapping up, Cobra Kai is one of the most anticipated returning shows this month.

Stream Cobra Kai on Netflix.

The White Lotus season 3 (February 16)

The White Lotus is dark, twisted, and visually stunning every season, especially with each one moving to a new location. After traveling to Hawaii and Sicily, the third season will be set in Thailand with an all-new cast. Each season of the black comedy-drama anthology series, initially meant to be a single-season limited series, follows a group of guests at a luxury resort and all the antics they get up to while there. Each one begins with a murder, and then the story leads to an investigation and the eventual discovery of what happened.

The season three ensemble cast is just as impressive as the first two, including Walton Goggins (Fallout), Jason Isaacs (The OA), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale), and Michelle Monaghan (Bad Monkey). As the longest yet, with eight episodes, The White Lotus season three is sure to be a delight and live up to the show’s numerous Primetime Emmy Award wins.

Stream The White Lotus on Max.

Reacher season 3 (February 20)

Just over a year after season two debuted and ahead of the already confirmed season four, Reacher is back with its third season this month. The action crime series is based on the Lee Child book series and stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military policeman who has decided to go out on his own and take down the bad guys, vigilante style.

He’s not only a strapping, strong man with incredible fighting abilities; he’s also a deeply moral soul and highly intelligent, making for a dangerous combination. The third season will see Reacher attempt to rescue a DEA informant at risk of harm by a criminal enterprise while also facing his own past demons.

Stream Reacher on Amazon Prime Video.

Surface season 2 (February 21)

Surface is one of those hidden gems on Apple TV+ that many people don’t know about. Premiering in the summer of 2022, the psychological thriller stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie Ellis, a woman who survives a suicide attempt but has lost recent memories because of injuries she sustained. She can’t remember why she jumped, nor much about her life prior to doing so.

Dark, twisted, and shocking at times, Surface adds interesting names to the cast for season two, including Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) and Freida Pinto (The Path). Since season two isn’t out until near the end of the month, there’s more than enough time to binge the eight-episode first season to catch up on the cliffhanger ending and big reveal before picking back up with season two.

Stream Surface on Apple TV+.

Suits: L.A. might be a completely different story from Suits with an entirely new cast. But it promises to have the same flavor and exist in the same world. Not surprisingly, fans of the original are intrigued by the spinoff. This legal drama centers around Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a prosecutor from New York who moves to Los Angeles to take on cases involving powerful Hollywood executives, actors, and other entertainment clients. Ted finds his morals put to the test, having to transform into the type of lawyer he never wanted to be.

Also starring Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Gabriel Macht will appear in a three-episode arc, reprising his fan-favorite character of Harvey Specter from Suits. That might be all that ties these two shows together, but Suits: L.A. still has the potential to be one of the best new legal dramas of the 21st century.

Stream Suits: L.A. on Peacock.