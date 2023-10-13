3 great action movies on Max you need to watch in October

Although it’s been working to strip some of its titles off the platform, the best movies on Max are all worth your time. Among the titles on Max that are most essential are some of the greatest action movies ever made. These movies range from modern masterpieces to under-the-radar gems that weren’t given the love they deserved upon their initial release.

While choosing just three titles means leaving off a bunch of great movies, that’s exactly what we’ve done here. These are three action movies on Max that you definitely need to watch.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Few actors are more committed to great action than Tom Cruise, and Edge of Tomorrow is one of Cruise’s best action movies. The movie is set during an alien invasion as humanity attempts to stave off its own annihilation. Cruise plays against type here as a coward who finds himself thrust into battle, and ultimately winds up reliving the same day over and over again.

When he hooks up with Emily Blunt’s avenging angel, the two of them work together to determine whether there’s a way to save the day. Edge of Tomorrow is the perfect combination of witty and thrilling, and Cruise and Blunt have incredible chemistry throughout.

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix (1999) Official Trailer #1 - Sci-Fi Action Movie

Perhaps the most iconic action movie of the 1990s, The Matrix‘s reputation precedes it. Whether you’re watching the movie for the first time or the 400th, though, the movie almost completely holds up more than 20 years later.

Following a coder who discovers that his entire conception of reality is a lie, what really set The Matrix apart from other action movies was the influences it drew on, including many from Asia. The Matrix pioneered so much of what action movies eventually became that it can feel a little bizarre to watch it now. If you’re looking for great action, though, there are few movies better.

Strange Days (1995)

A much more under-the-radar pick, Strange Days came and went in 1995 and it felt like almost no one noticed. In the years since, though, the movie has been rediscovered as the modern masterpiece that it is.

Telling the story of a dystopian Los Angeles in which police brutalize Black people and people can relive the lives of others in first person through new headsets, Strange Days is a movie about a man uncovering a vast conspiracy that ensnares his best friend and former lover. Strange Days is dark, unsettling, and filled with the kind of vivid world-building that makes all great action movies sing.

