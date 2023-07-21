 Skip to main content
Is Barbie streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

If it’s not a Barbie world already, then it soon will be. For the first time since Barbie’s debut in 1959, the most iconic doll in the world is coming to live-action. Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig was tasked with helming Barbie, and she cast Babylon actress Margot Robbie in the title role. And where Barbie goes, Ken (played by Ryan Gosling in the film) is sure to follow.

There are plenty of other incarnations of Barbie in the movie as well, including Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Hari Nef as Dr. Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie, and Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie. Not to be left out, the excess Kens are portrayed by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, Rob Brydon, and John Cena.

America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, and Rhea Perlman also have large supporting roles in the movie, but to share the details would mean dropping spoilers. Helen Mirren also lends her voice to the film as the narrator.

Now, it’s time to answer the question that brought you here.

Is Barbie streaming?

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie.
Warner Bros. Pictures

No, and it might be quite a while before it does. Barbie is projected to open with over $100 million at the box office, making it one of the few movies to do so this summer. Assuming the second weekend drop-off isn’t catastrophic, then Barbie could have good legs at the box office. There’s apparently been a pent-up demand for Barbie to get her due, and as long people are buying tickets, then there’s no need to rush Barbie to her streaming engagement. She can be fashionably late.

Will Barbie be available to stream at home?

Margot Robbie in Barbie.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Yes, and since this film is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, that means it will stream on Max. However, the time frame for Barbie‘s streaming debut is not set in stone, especially if it has a long theatrical run. This is the kind of movie that is tailor-made for a home video release on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD. Just think of all of the possible collectible tie-ins! Warner Bros. and Mattel would be foolish to leave that money on the table by sending Barbie to stream prematurely.

What on Earth is Barbenheimer?

Barbenheimer is a joke that has taken on a life of its own. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is slated to open on July 21 opposite Barbie, and people just couldn’t resist combining the two on social media.

WHO DID THIS?!?! 😂😂😂😂#Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/OJkFqdTEKr

&mdash; IntrovertExtroaordinaire (@Just_Me_Meh) July 19, 2023

As silly as it is…#Barbenheimer reminds me what I enjoy about the movie sphere again. After years of having constant divided, bickering on what&#39;s &#39;woke&#39;, what should fail, what movies have agendas and laughing at box off stumbles it&#39;s nice to have a celebration of movies again pic.twitter.com/BKy0Hj2kAy

&mdash; Steve Horizon_Brave GhostWorld🖖🏾🏒📐📖 (@MyGhostWorld) July 12, 2023

Fans have so eagerly embraced the idea of Barbenheimer that they are pledging to see both movies this weekend. some people even want to make their own double features!

I decided to board the hype train. #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/jequEPlz6I

&mdash; Nuno Sarnadas (@nunosarnadas) July 13, 2023

One week. #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/Imzlv0NC6a

&mdash; The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) July 14, 2023

Happy Barbenheimer week!

Art by @rahalarts, @ThatTallGinger, @Eqarti and @JustRalphY.#Barbie #BarbieMovie #Oppenheimer #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/ohb0NxnzBW

&mdash; We Geek Girls (@WeGeekGirls) July 17, 2023

The early indications are that the Barbenheimer memes may help both films become even bigger hits. And it’s hard to argue with results like that.

