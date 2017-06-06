These awesome comedies are the best on Netflix, and that’s no joke

For many of us, there’s nothing more relaxing and enjoyable than settling into the couch and watching a good comedy. Dramas can drag, action movies can be ridiculous, and horror films are designed to be stressful. Comedies are fun and — perhaps more importantly — predictable. Not every cinematic experience needs to be an adventure, and sometimes you just want a laugh.

Luckily, Netflix’s repository of movies has grown quite large, though we can’t blame you if you don’t want to spend hours searching for a movie that’s actually funny. The service offers dozens upon dozens of American Pie-style teen comedies, for instance, and it can get overwhelming if you don’t know where to look. We’ve done all the legwork for you here. Prepare your knees, because the slapping is nigh.

Tropic Thunder Please enable Javascript to watch this video This parody of action movies and Hollywood personalities follows the disastrous filming of the fictional Tropic Thunder, a big budget adaptation of Vietnam veteran “Four Leaf” Tayback’s (Nick Nolte) memoir. The film assembles an all-star cast, including action star Tugg Speedman (Ben Stiller), junkie comedian Jeff Portnoy (Jack Black), and method actor Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Jr.), who, suffice to say, goes to absurd lengths to portray his African-American character. The film shoot gets off to a terrible start, thanks to the diva antics of the stars, prompting Four Leaf and director Damien Cockburn (Steve Coogan) to throw the cast into the jungle with minimal support, hoping to get authentic suffering on film. Unfortunately, the jungle is under the control of an armed and vicious drug syndicate, eager to eliminate the outsiders. Tropic Thunder is a frenetic action comedy, with outlandish characters and some stunningly accurate parodies of Hollywood tropes. + INSTANT QUEUE

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou Please enable Javascript to watch this video One of Wes Anderson’s most iconic films, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou follows the titular explorer (Bill Murray), an oceanographer and documentarian, who sets out to hunt the shark that ate his best friend. Unfortunately, Zissou’s films have been on a downward trajectory, and so he must steal equipment and take a donation from his fan — and possibly his son — Ned Plimpton (Owen Wilson). Along the way, Zissou must confront his declining career and worth as an artist. Those who hate Anderson’s quirky style of filmmaking will probably not be swayed by The Life Aquatic. Those who appreciate his idiosyncrasies, or want to see something far from mainstream filmmaking, will surely appreciate the film’s droll humor and vibrant charms (the soundtrack, including several Portuguese covers of David Bowie songs). + INSTANT QUEUE

Chicago Please enable Javascript to watch this video One of the rare musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture, this 2002 adaptation of the classic stage show is the story of two women in 1920s Chicago, Roxie Hart (Renee Zellweger) and Velma Kelly (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Velma is a vaudeville star; Roxie is a fan, and an aspiring singer herself. After both women end up in prison for murdering their lovers, they both enlist the aid of lawyer Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), who turns each of them into celebrities to gin up public sympathy. Chicago is a funny — though somewhat dark — satire of celebrity culture. Of course, musicals live or die by the quality of the music, and Chicago’s soundtrack is full of big, brassy jazz numbers that are as superb as the acting. + INSTANT QUEUE

Blazing Saddles Please enable Javascript to watch this video A Western parody that puts six rounds in the notion of political correctness, Blazing Saddles showcases Mel Brooks’ satire at its finest. In an effort to drive townsfolk off a valuable plot of land, a greedy industrialist hires a black man named Bart (Cleavon Little) to be the new sheriff, in the hopes that the white citizens will leave the town in disgust. Together with gunslinger/wino Jim (Gene Wilder), Bart cleans up the town, gaining the admiration of the townspeople. All throughout, the film mercilessly skewers racism in America and the Western genre as a whole. Although some of the humor might go over the heads of modern audiences — there is a running gag involving a man whose name is confused with Hedy Lamarr — Blazing Saddles is still very bold in its tackling of race. Indeed, it is hard to imagine a movie being made today that bucks political correctness so blatantly. + INSTANT QUEUE