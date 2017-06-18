‘Bill Nye Saves the World’ is being saved for a second season on Netflix

Why it matters to you Suffice it to say that you can never have too much of the Science Guy, and evidently, Netflix agrees.

Everyone’s favorite science guy is back. Bill Nye and his Netflix original, titled Bill Nye Saves the World, has been renewed for a second season. The brainy, popular personality made the announcement himself by way of a video on his Facebook page earlier this week.

“Saving the world turns out to be a big, complicated task, so we’re coming back for Season 2,” Nye said in a statement. “We want people to view issues in our society through the lens of science and to be inspired and informed about the role it plays in our everyday lives.”

Produced for Netflix by Bunim/Murray Productions, the episodic series seeks to address key issues through a scientific lens. After all, if Bill Nye could make science palatable to kids in the 1990s, shouldn’t he be able to do the same with Netflix audiences?

Alas, the jury is still out on that one. While the show was clearly popular enough to be renewed, its first season received mix reviews. The 13 episodes that debuted on April 21, 2016 addressed everything from climate change to artificial intelligence to vaccinations, and tied each of these issues to broader topics like pop culture, politics, and society at large. And while Nye is plenty entertaining on his own, he did have some help last season thanks to a number of guests, with celebrities like Rachel Bloom, Joel McHale, Wil Wheaton, Tim Gunn, Margaret Cho, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison making appearances. Nye even had some celebrity help when it came to his correspondents — both supermodel Karlie Kloss and comedian Nazeem Hussain came to help.

We’ll have to wait and see exactly when season two of Bill Nye Saves the World makes it onto Netflix, but rest assured, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what else we can learn from the Science Guy.