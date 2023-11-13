 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in November

Dan Girolamo
By

Who’s in the mood for an action film? Netflix has an impressive slate of action films that only improves with the addition of new films every month. New arrivals include Liam Neeson’s Cold Pursuit, David Fincher’s The Killer, and Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

This November, we curated a list of three action movies you need to watch on Netflix. Our action picks include one of the best war movies ever made, an underrated Clint Eastwood thriller, and Michael Bay at his finest.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

A group of soldiers prepare to get off a boat in Saving Private Ryan.
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Tom Hanks? Check. Steven Spielberg? Check. What more do you need? Heading into 1998, Hanks and Spielberg were two of the most successful names in Hollywood, with multiple Oscars to prove it. Yet, the two never worked together on a project. That all changed with Saving Private Ryan.

Related

Set in World War II, Captain Miller (Hanks) and his men are tasked with finding Private Ryan (Matt Damon), a young soldier whose three brothers were killed in combat. From the bloody beaches to the brutal countryside, Miller and his men go to hell and back to find Ryan, contemplating if he’s worth saving the entire day. 25 years later, Saving Private Ryan remains one of the greatest war films of all time.

Stream Saving Private Ryan on Netflix.

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Clint Eastwood stands next to men in front of a crowd.
Columbia Pictures

God bless, Mr. Eastwood. The iconic filmmaker is still working in 2023, which makes it even harder to comprehend that Eastwood headlined In the Line of Fire 30 years ago. Regardless of age, Eastwood is terrific playing Frank Horrigan, a weathered former Secret Service agent who failed to protect President John F. Kennedy from assassination.

In the present day, Horrigan receives a mysterious call from a man who refers to himself as Booth (John Malkovich), saying that he plans to murder the current president. Booth, later identified as a former CIA assassin, taunts Horrigan over his failures in this deadly cat-and-mouse game. Refusing to let history repeat itself, Horrigan gets reassigned to the president and attempts to thwart Booth’s plans.

Stream In the Line of Fire on Netflix.

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

Two men hold guns next to each other in 13 Hours.
Paramount Pictures

Michael Bay was born to make a war film. Loud gunshots, fiery explosions, high body counts, and chaotic action set pieces are staples of Bay’s films. Bay brought his signature style to 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, the 2016 war film based on the 2012 attacks on U.S. government facilities in Libya.

On September 11, 2012, Islamic militants attacked the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi. Stationed down the road is a group of six private military contractors hired to protect CIA officers and American diplomats in the city. The soldiers include Jack Silva (The Office‘s John Krasinski) and Tyrone S. “Rone” Woods (James Badge Dale). The brave men spring into action and stay up all night defending the facility in this exciting action thriller.

Stream 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi on Netflix.

