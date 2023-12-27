 Skip to main content
Stop! You need to watch these 3 movies leaving Netflix by January 1

Dan Girolamo
By

The final week of 2023 signals the last time to watch certain movies on Netflix, as they will leave the service by January 1. From iconic blockbusters like Jaws and Mission: Impossible to hilarious 21st-century comedies like The Wolf of Wall Street and Anchorman, these films will head to different streaming services in 2024.

Before the ball drops on Sunday night, take some time to watch these three movies before they leave Netflix at the end of December. Our picks include an all-time war epic, a terrific legal thriller, and an iconic teen comedy from the 1980s. Remember: December 31 is the last day to watch these films on Netflix.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

A group of soldiers prepare to get off a boat in Saving Private Ryan.
Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

From the opening moments of Saving Private Ryan, you know you’re about to watch a masterpiece. As soon as the door opens to the boat, the movie goes from zero to 100, as Steven Spielberg stages one of the most realistic and brutal depictions of war ever captured on screen. After storming the beaches at Normandy, Captain John H. Miller (Tom Hanks) is tasked with finding Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), a young soldier being sent home after his three brothers were killed in combat.

Captain Miller is given seven soldiers to accompany him on the journey, including Mike Horvath (Tom Sizemore) and Richard Reiben (Edward Burns). The treacherous journey is challenging and pushes the men well beyond their limits. However, they never give up, as the desire to go home keeps them motivated throughout the mission. At 25 years old, Saving Private Ryan remains one of the greatest war films of all time.

Stream Saving Private Ryan on Netflix.

The Firm (1993)

Two men in suits stand next to each other in The Firm.
Paramount Pictures

Every fan of legal thrillers knows the name John Grisham. The former lawyer-turned-author has penned some of the most iconic legal thrillers that become movies. The Pelican Brief, The Client, A Time to Kill, The Chamber, The Rainmaker, and The Gingerbread Man were all feature film adaptations of Grisham’s novels. However, the first film to be released based on a Grisham novel was The Firm.

Directed by Sydney Pollack, The Firm stars Tom Cruise as Mitch McDeere, a hotshot Harvard Law graduate who accepts a prestigious job at a Memphis law firm. Mitch reaps the rewards of the job – a high-paying salary, a fancy new car, and a beautiful house. Yet, the firm has a dark side that’s tied to the mob, which fosters an environment of bribes, money laundering, and murder. Mitch is then recruited by the FBI, forcing him to gather evidence against his colleagues. In a no-win scenario with his life on the line, Mitch takes matters into his own hands.

Stream The Firm on Netflix.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Sean Penn as Jeff Spicoli in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
Universal Pictures

Fast Times at Ridgemont High remains one of the best raunchy teen comedies from the 1980s. Directed by Amy Heckerling from a script by Cameron Crowe, Fast Times at Ridgemont High follows an eclectic group of high school students at different stages in life. From the jocks and the nerds to the freshmen and the seniors, everyone’s looking to have fun, get laid, and enjoy high school.

Stacy Hamilton (Jennifer Jason Leigh) wants to find love, Brad Hamilton (Judge Reinhold) wants to be a bachelor, and Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) wants to surf and get stoned. Yet, nothing in high school goes according to plan. The biggest takeaway from Fast Times is the cast, with many actors going on to have long careers in Hollywood, including Penn, Leigh, Reinhold, Phoebe Cates, Eric Stoltz, Forest Whitaker, Anthony Edwards, and Nicolas Cage.

Stream Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Netflix.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
