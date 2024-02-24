 Skip to main content
Charlotte FC vs NYCFC live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Following a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015, New York City FC open the 2024 MLS season against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium today.

In the United States and Canada, the match (7:30 p.m. ET) will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Charlotte vs NYCFC.

Watch Charlotte FC vs NYCFC on MLS Season Pass

Lionel Messi on MLS Season Pass.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch MLS this season, you’re going to need MLS Season Pass. It’s about as simple as that. While some games throughout the year will be televised on the Fox channels, every single match–all 493 of them–will stream on MLS Season Pass, and none will be blacked out in local markets. It also includes all Leagues Cup games, as well as some MLS Next and MLS Next Pro matches.

There is unfortunately no free trial, but getting all of that for just $15 per month or $99 for the season ($20 per month or $129 for the season in Canada) is a fantastic value. Moreover, if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, those prices drop down to $13 per month or $79 for the season ($17 per month or $99 for the season in Canada). The season is about 10 months long, so if you plan on watching even a couple of games throughout the year, it makes sense to grab the season-long option.

It’s also worth noting that if you’re a season-ticket holder, you can get MLS Season Pass for free.

Watch Charlotte FC vs NYCFC Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

MLS Season Pass is restricted to the United States and Canada, but if you’re abroad you can try out a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN hides your IP address/location, allowing you to stream as if you were still physically located at home.

There are a number of good VPN’s out there–including a long list of VPN deals available right now–but we would recommend starting with NordVPN, which is currently on sale and will also give you your money back within 30 days of signing up for any reason. It’s fast, reliable and will work with any device you have.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
