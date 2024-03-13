 Skip to main content
Club America vs Guadalajara: Free El Súper Clásico live stream

It’s time for Leg 2 of El Súper Clásico, as Club América and Guadalajara finish off their CONCACAF Champions Cup matchup at Estadio Azteca tonight. América hold a 3-0 aggregate lead for this home matchup, making them massive favorites to advance, but when it comes to this heated rivalry, anything can happen.

This one kicks off at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you live in the United States, you can watch on Fox Sports 2 (English broadcast) or TUDN (Spanish), but there are also several different ways you can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Club América vs Guadalajara Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of FS2, TUDN and 180-plus other channels via the Fubo “Pro” plan. It’s also worth noting that when these sides play again on Saturday in Liga MX action, it will be televised in the US on Telemundo and Universo, which are both also available in the same channel plan. That means you can sign up for the Fubo free trial, watch two El Súper Clásico matchups, and then cancel before ever having to pay anything.

YouTube TV also has FS2 and Telemundo in the “Base Plan,” while Universo is in the “Spanish Plus” add-on, and TUDN is in the “Spanish Plan” base package. Any of those can be included in your free five-day trial.

Finally, we have DirecTV Stream. The “Ultimate” channel package will get you FS2, TUDN and Universo, and it also comes with a free five-day trial.

How to Watch the Club América vs Guadalajara Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and connects you to a server in a different location, making it a must-have if you’re looking for increased security and privacy while online. Of course, that also makes it quite useful if you’re trying to access one of the above streaming services from outside of the United States. Just use a VPN to connect to a US-based server, and then you’ll be able to stream as if you were physically located there.

There are a lot of good VPN’s out there. Many of them offer similar features, making it somewhat difficult to differentiate between them, but it’s tough to go wrong with NordVPN, which has long been one of the safest and most reliable VPN’s on the market. It’s also fast and has thousands of different servers you can connect to, meaning it will work with most streaming services in most locations.

NordVPN doesn’t offer a normal free trial, but you can get your money back anytime within 30 days of signing up.

