 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 comedies on Prime Video you need to watch in September

Christine Persaud
By

Looking for a good laugh this month? Comedies always hit just the right way when you need a pick-me-up or light-hearted movie to lift your spirits. There are all types of comedies on Amazon Prime Video to check out, from older, classic comedies that are worth watching again and again to exciting new comedies that might become all-time favorites.

For inspiration, here are three comedies on Prime Video you should check out this September, including this year’s biggest blockbuster hit movie.

Recommended Videos

Barbie (2023)

Barbie | Main Trailer

It was the subject of intense debate and conversation, despite the fact that Barbie is, at its heart, a silly movie about an iconic toy doll and her long-time friend Ken. The fantasy comedy from Greta Gerwig takes “stereotypical” Barbie into the real world when she begins to have dark thoughts, the result of the human playing with her having the same. Ken comes along for the ride and the pair quickly realize that the patriarchal real world is the complete opposite of Barbieland. All the feminist power Barbie thought she imparted to young girls and women hasn’t really worked.

Yes, Barbie is a feminist, anti-patriarchal film that some people call too “woke.” But with more than a billion earned at the box office, Barbie is the highest-grossing film of the year to date, and the highest-grossing ever directed by a woman. So, it’s worth checking it out, even if just to satisfy your curiosity and enjoy the shining cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.

Rent or purchase Barbie on Prime Video.

Sitting in Bars With Cake (2023)

Sitting in Bars with Cake - Official Trailer | Prime Video

As silly as the story sounds, Sitting in Bars With Cake is actually based on real events. Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) stars as Jane and Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser) as Corinne, best friends navigating the single life in Los Angeles while enjoying their 20s. Corinne, the more social of the two, convinces Jane to commit to one year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars. The goal? Meet people and develop her confidence. Apparently, this move even has a name: it’s called “cakebarring.”

Things go well at first until Corinne receives some harrowing news. Sitting in Bars with Cake is a tale of friendship, heartache, and coming out of one’s shell. Yes, it’s a comedy, but don’t forget to have tissues nearby as well.

Stream Sitting in Bars With Cake on Prime Video.

80 for Brady (2023)

80 FOR BRADY | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

80 for Brady has something for everyone, from Tom Brady to a cast full of veteran comedy icons, and appearances including everyone from Billy Porter to Guy Fieri. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field star as four friends obsessed with the New England Patriots and, in particular, the teams’ quarterback Tom Brady. When they win a competition to attend the Super Bowl, the ladies set out on an adventure they’ll never forget.

Hilariously based on a true story, 80 for Brady will have you in stitches the entire way through. These ladies of comedy know exactly how to bring the laughs and the lengthy guest cast list, including other former Patriots players, brings a new surprise at every turn.

Stream 80 for Brady on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine is a professional editor and writer with 18 years of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started…
3 rom-coms on Hulu you need to watch in September
A man looks at a woman in Easy Virtue.

There are so many movies new on Hulu in any given month that it gets a constant refresh of films of every genre. So far, September has been a particularly good month on Hulu for romantic comedy fans, since several of those films have joined or rejoined Hulu's cinematic library on the first of the month. Hulu was already well-stocked with movies from this genre, but now it has some of the best rom-coms that have been released within the last 23 years.

If you're looking for your romantic comedy fix this month, we've got three rom-coms on Hulu that you need to watch before the end of September. And our picks for the month also tend to lean more towards comedy than romance.
Wedding Crashers (2005)

Read more
3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in September
Kim Taek-Rok in Shadow Detective.

There are thousands of TV series on Hulu from decades ago, as well as modern shows from around the world. And there are just simply too many options to go with, which inevitably means that some good or even great shows aren't going to find the audience that they deserve. These underrated shows often flew under the radar during their initial runs on network television or cable. But the streaming era has given these series a second chance to be discovered.

For the month of September, we've chosen three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch. If you love comedies, mysteries, or horror, then you're going to find something on this list that you may come to love.
Superstore (2015-2021)

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in September
sci fi movies prime video september a million miles away

Who doesn’t love a good sci-fi flick? They are usually mind-bending, intriguing, and exciting. They’re the types of movies you can talk about after watching, sharing theories and discussing the amazing special effects, cast, and clever storylines. Sometimes, sci-fi movies have a humorous edge and other times they dive deep into tech. With AI at the forefront of many sci-fi movies and shows nowadays, there’s a bit of art imitating life as well.

Amazon Prime Video has tons of great sci-fi movies. If you’re looking for a good sci-fi movie to watch this September, check out these three diverse options on Prime Video, each with its own unique spin on the genre.
Interface (2022)
INTERFACE - Official Trailer

Read more