Looking for a good laugh this month? Comedies always hit just the right way when you need a pick-me-up or light-hearted movie to lift your spirits. There are all types of comedies on Amazon Prime Video to check out, from older, classic comedies that are worth watching again and again to exciting new comedies that might become all-time favorites.

For inspiration, here are three comedies on Prime Video you should check out this September, including this year’s biggest blockbuster hit movie.

Barbie (2023)

It was the subject of intense debate and conversation, despite the fact that Barbie is, at its heart, a silly movie about an iconic toy doll and her long-time friend Ken. The fantasy comedy from Greta Gerwig takes “stereotypical” Barbie into the real world when she begins to have dark thoughts, the result of the human playing with her having the same. Ken comes along for the ride and the pair quickly realize that the patriarchal real world is the complete opposite of Barbieland. All the feminist power Barbie thought she imparted to young girls and women hasn’t really worked.

Yes, Barbie is a feminist, anti-patriarchal film that some people call too “woke.” But with more than a billion earned at the box office, Barbie is the highest-grossing film of the year to date, and the highest-grossing ever directed by a woman. So, it’s worth checking it out, even if just to satisfy your curiosity and enjoy the shining cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu.

Rent or purchase Barbie on Prime Video.

Sitting in Bars With Cake (2023)

As silly as the story sounds, Sitting in Bars With Cake is actually based on real events. Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish) stars as Jane and Odessa A’zion (Hellraiser) as Corinne, best friends navigating the single life in Los Angeles while enjoying their 20s. Corinne, the more social of the two, convinces Jane to commit to one year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars. The goal? Meet people and develop her confidence. Apparently, this move even has a name: it’s called “cakebarring.”

Things go well at first until Corinne receives some harrowing news. Sitting in Bars with Cake is a tale of friendship, heartache, and coming out of one’s shell. Yes, it’s a comedy, but don’t forget to have tissues nearby as well.

Stream Sitting in Bars With Cake on Prime Video.

80 for Brady (2023)

80 for Brady has something for everyone, from Tom Brady to a cast full of veteran comedy icons, and appearances including everyone from Billy Porter to Guy Fieri. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field star as four friends obsessed with the New England Patriots and, in particular, the teams’ quarterback Tom Brady. When they win a competition to attend the Super Bowl, the ladies set out on an adventure they’ll never forget.

Hilariously based on a true story, 80 for Brady will have you in stitches the entire way through. These ladies of comedy know exactly how to bring the laughs and the lengthy guest cast list, including other former Patriots players, brings a new surprise at every turn.

Stream 80 for Brady on Prime Video.

